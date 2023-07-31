NASA+ to launch later this year
NASA Plus will showcase original series and livestream missions.
NASA will be launching its own streaming service later this year, the US space agency said Thursday.
The service, called NASA Plus, will livestream NASA missions. It will also feature original video series, including new shows being produced for the streaming service.
"Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery and innovates for the benefit of humanity," said Marc Etkind, associate administrator for the agency's Office of Communications.
NASA Plus will be free and have no ads. It'll be on streaming media players including Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, as well as on the iOS and Android NASA app and on desktop.
NASA also said an update of its website and app are coming. "This new web experience will serve as an ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency's missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates and more," NASA said in a blog post. You can see the beta version of the new website here.
