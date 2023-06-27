YouTube for TVs not loading

Has anyone had issues with the YouTube app on any brand TV?

YouTube on my phone is working just fine. But on any TV, all different brands, videos haven't been loading. I try lowering even down to 480 and it just wont load all the way.

Ive tried all my other apps and everything is working. No streaming issues at all. It just seems like YT for TV is the issue.

My TVs are Samsung, Hisense and TCL and all are having the issue. Ive not encountered this before.