Under project 'Flagship,' ESPN preparing to move toward streaming service, per report

ESPN is reportedly preparing to dramatically change how fans consume live sports.An ESPN-specific subscription-based streaming service is in the works, according to the Wall Street Journal . ESPN would continue to offer its TV channels for cable subscribers, even after the debut of its stand-alone streaming service geared toward cable cord-cutters, the Wall Street Journal reported. There is no timetable for the launch of the ESPN streaming service, a project that has been internally code-named as "Flagship."ESPN's current streaming service, ESPN+ , which launched in 2018, streams MLB and NHL games, but does not include the high-value NFL and NBA games that are only available on TV.