Under project 'Flagship,' ESPN preparing to move toward streaming service, per report
ESPN preparing to move toward streaming service, per report
Would be cool if/when it does happens.
ESPN is reportedly preparing to dramatically change how fans consume live sports.
An ESPN-specific subscription-based streaming service is in the works, according to the Wall Street Journal. ESPN would continue to offer its TV channels for cable subscribers, even after the debut of its stand-alone streaming service geared toward cable cord-cutters, the Wall Street Journal reported. There is no timetable for the launch of the ESPN streaming service, a project that has been internally code-named as "Flagship."
ESPN's current streaming service, ESPN+, which launched in 2018, streams MLB and NHL games, but does not include the high-value NFL and NBA games that are only available on TV.
