Is There ANYTHING Out There Lke Locast?

All I want is my local stations. No indoor antenna will work where I live. I'm trying to get permission from the local Mobile home HOA to put up an outdoor rooftop.Best Buy stated on the phone if I use their installation service & the reception doesn't cut it, there would be no charge.



I can't afford to pay Comcast over $60 a month for something I used to get for free.



Dear god, the networks are greedy. They still get the advertising revenue that they got when one could actually receive TV over the air; & then they tack on $30-$50 in supposed fees.



All I want to watch is local sports, news & politics. Where I live an indoor antenna is worthless; amplified or not. I can't afford comcast's television prices (my only option other than dish where I live).