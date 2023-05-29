Is There ANYTHING Out There Lke Locast?
Is There ANYTHING Out There Lke Locast?
All I want is my local stations. No indoor antenna will work where I live. I'm trying to get permission from the local Mobile home HOA to put up an outdoor rooftop.Best Buy stated on the phone if I use their installation service & the reception doesn't cut it, there would be no charge.
I can't afford to pay Comcast over $60 a month for something I used to get for free.
Dear god, the networks are greedy. They still get the advertising revenue that they got when one could actually receive TV over the air; & then they tack on $30-$50 in supposed fees.
All I want to watch is local sports, news & politics. Where I live an indoor antenna is worthless; amplified or not. I can't afford comcast's television prices (my only option other than dish where I live).
Re: Is There ANYTHING Out There Lke Locast?
You cannot get "free" local networks via streaming. The networks charge retransmission fees. Anyone who claims to have it for "free" is pirating a signal. That's how Locast got into trouble and eventually shut down.
There are a few "free" streaming apps that televise local newscasts from select markets. Like Haystack News, NewsOn, Local Now. And your local market news station may also have a free ad supported streaming app.
and CNN, NBC News, CBS News also have free live streaming apps.
But, you're not going to get "free" local sports networks. It's all on paid services.
Re: Is There ANYTHING Out There Lke Locast?
The way to get it is to live near the broadcast towers & use an antenna. They are still broadcasting over the air, but many of us can't receive it. The stations are being extremely greedy. Their revenue has probably increased by 1000% since many people HAD to get cable to get television. And the reason why: Digital TV takes up much less bandwidth than analog. The "spare" PUBLIC bandwidth created was sold to the cell phone companies at pennies on the dollar.
I was just HOPING in these already inflationary times, that someone might know of an option that I don't.
