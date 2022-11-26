DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Roughly how often do you pay for VOD rentals?
1-2 times per week
0
0%
1-2 times per month
0
0%
1-2 times per quarter
0
0%
1-2 times per year
1
50.00%
Absolutely never
1
50.00%
I refuse to say / I don't like polls and just want to see the results.
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Old 11-26-22, 08:41 PM
Dan
Dan
Roughly how often do you pay for VOD rentals?
How often do you pay for VOD rentals?
I'm specifically talking rentals here, not purchases. So you pay to watch it over a 24-48 hour period, and then you don't have it anymore.

I'm curious if this is a thing people here are actually doing, or do you completely avoid paid rentals in favor of physical/digital purchases?
