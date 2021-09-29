Moviespree app discontinued as of 10/1

Just got an email from them about this- on Friday the only way to access your movies will be through their website. Fortunately it works with Airplay so I can still watch them in the same quality, dont know if it also works with Chromecast. They will no longer be selling movies on their site either. Seems going forward they will be concentrating on add-supported content on YouTube.



Wonder how big a hit they took from that time last summer when all their codes were redeeming infinitely- I got 100 or so of them. I did pay about $5 for a set of 80s sex comedies I still need to watch.



Digital is the future!