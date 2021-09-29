Moviespree app discontinued as of 10/1
Moviespree app discontinued as of 10/1
Just got an email from them about this- on Friday the only way to access your movies will be through their website. Fortunately it works with Airplay so I can still watch them in the same quality, dont know if it also works with Chromecast. They will no longer be selling movies on their site either. Seems going forward they will be concentrating on add-supported content on YouTube.
Wonder how big a hit they took from that time last summer when all their codes were redeeming infinitely- I got 100 or so of them. I did pay about $5 for a set of 80s sex comedies I still need to watch.
Digital is the future!
