DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

Moviespree app discontinued as of 10/1

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio

Moviespree app discontinued as of 10/1

   
Old 09-29-21, 06:36 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,333
Received 119 Likes on 98 Posts
Moviespree app discontinued as of 10/1
Just got an email from them about this- on Friday the only way to access your movies will be through their website. Fortunately it works with Airplay so I can still watch them in the same quality, dont know if it also works with Chromecast. They will no longer be selling movies on their site either. Seems going forward they will be concentrating on add-supported content on YouTube.

Wonder how big a hit they took from that time last summer when all their codes were redeeming infinitely- I got 100 or so of them. I did pay about $5 for a set of 80s sex comedies I still need to watch.

Digital is the future!
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.