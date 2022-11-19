DVD Talk Forum

Streaming Channels/Networks Pricing
I am not sure how to ask what I want to ask ....
So - Out of curiosity, I am wondering how do Networks acquire individual channels? For instance, Frndly TV has a lot of channels. (IE: A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, etc.) So what I want to know is, does Frndly pay those channels to be on their network, or do the channels pay Frndly (or which ever network, I am just using Frndly as an example)? Money changes hand one way or the other, I just want to know which way.
The topic came up in a discussion and that set me off to try and find an answer.
