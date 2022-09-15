DVD Talk Forum

Amazon Prime Chargers Game has Issues

Amazon Prime Chargers Game has Issues

   
Old 09-15-22, 07:31 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Florida
Posts: 1,847
Received 11 Likes on 7 Posts
Amazon Prime Chargers Game has Issues
I don't know if its just me, but the game doesn't look high def, is jerky (tiny pauses) and is poorly lit. Ran a speed test and it came up as107 mbps so that's not the issue. Is anyone else having these problems?

The commercials look ok.
Old 09-15-22, 07:34 PM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,181
Received 2,045 Likes on 1,499 Posts
Re: Amazon Prime Chargers Game has Issues
The game looks like it's in 4K UHD to me
Old 09-15-22, 07:43 PM
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Florida
Posts: 1,847
Received 11 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Amazon Prime Chargers Game has Issues
The game looks like it's in 4K UHD to me
Okay, thanks. I don't know what the problem is. Prime video usually looks great. Watched The Rings of Power episodes and they were beautiful. YouTube TV live streams are crisp, as well. It's just this game. 😄

