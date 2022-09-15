Amazon Prime Chargers Game has Issues
Amazon Prime Chargers Game has Issues
I don't know if its just me, but the game doesn't look high def, is jerky (tiny pauses) and is poorly lit. Ran a speed test and it came up as107 mbps so that's not the issue. Is anyone else having these problems?
The commercials look ok.
The game looks like it's in 4K UHD to me
