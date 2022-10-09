DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

Netflix got rid of American Horror Story? Why?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio

Netflix got rid of American Horror Story? Why?

   
Old 09-10-22, 01:26 PM
  #1  
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2022
Posts: 43
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Netflix got rid of American Horror Story? Why?
I thought the show was doing pretty good on Netflix. I just noticed today that the American Horror Story show isnt on Netflix anymore.

What the heck?
Weequaywarrior is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-10-22, 01:28 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,132
Received 2,032 Likes on 1,489 Posts
Re: Netflix got rid of American Horror Story? Why?
Streaming rights eventually expire. The entire series is on Hulu. And Hulu is co-owned by Disney who owns AHS. Netflix is considered a third party streamer.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.