Netflix got rid of American Horror Story? Why?
#1
Netflix got rid of American Horror Story? Why?
I thought the show was doing pretty good on Netflix. I just noticed today that the American Horror Story show isnt on Netflix anymore.
What the heck?
What the heck?
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,132
Received 2,032 Likes on 1,489 Posts
Re: Netflix got rid of American Horror Story? Why?
Streaming rights eventually expire. The entire series is on Hulu. And Hulu is co-owned by Disney who owns AHS. Netflix is considered a third party streamer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off