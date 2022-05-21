Streaming Movie Recommendations
Streaming Movie Recommendations
Here's a thread for those hidden gems and sleeper movies that deserve some love. If you watch a streaming movie that's worth recommending, please post here so that others can check it out.
Last night I watched a pair of Indonesian horror films, May The Devil Take You (Netflix) and May The Devil Take You Too (Shudder). These movies were a blast. Fans of The Evil Dead will love them.
https://www.netflix.com/title/81030893
https://www.shudder.com/movies/watch...1ba44e05eeb1e6
I recommend Peter Pan Goes Wrong. It's about a theater production of Peter Pan that goes badly, horribly, amazingly, hilariously wrong. It's narrated by David Suchet (of Poirot fame) and it's available on Youtube Movies:
