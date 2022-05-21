DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

Streaming Movie Recommendations

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio

Streaming Movie Recommendations

   
Old 05-21-22, 08:31 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
TheBigDave's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 12,071
Received 360 Likes on 262 Posts
Streaming Movie Recommendations
Here's a thread for those hidden gems and sleeper movies that deserve some love. If you watch a streaming movie that's worth recommending, please post here so that others can check it out.

Last night I watched a pair of Indonesian horror films, May The Devil Take You (Netflix) and May The Devil Take You Too (Shudder). These movies were a blast. Fans of The Evil Dead will love them.

https://www.netflix.com/title/81030893
https://www.shudder.com/movies/watch...1ba44e05eeb1e6
TheBigDave is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-21-22, 09:44 PM
  #2  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 304
Received 13 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: Streaming Movie Recommendations
I recommend Peter Pan Goes Wrong. It's about a theater production of Peter Pan that goes badly, horribly, amazingly, hilariously wrong. It's narrated by David Suchet (of Poirot fame) and it's available on Youtube Movies:
Defiant is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.