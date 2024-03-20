Bonus features only available on the digital version

So I'm not sure if this has been discussed before. But, I'm seeing there are some movies that have bonus content only available on the digital version.



This might be too time consuming for some here. But, if you can think of or know of any bonus content that is a "digital exclusive" if we could compile it here.



1st of all, I understand in a day and age where there are so many movies and TV shows coming out every month, a lot of you can barely keep up with watching the actual movie, let alone the bonus material. So if you don't watch or don't care about this topic, then it's all good.





I'll start out with a few that I know off the top of my head.



The Batman - Matt Reeves audio commentary is only available on the iTunes version



I just discovered this today. I bought the digital version of Anyone But You and iTunes has an exclusive audio commentary with Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell and director Will Gluck. I checked and it's not available on the disc



and I'm sure most of you already know this as well. The 1 hour plus documentary "Assembled: The Making of...." for all the recent Marvel studios movies is only on Disney+ and not on the physical media or paid digital version.