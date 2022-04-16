View Poll Results: How many streaming services do you subscribe and pay for?
1-2
0
0%
3-4
0
0%
5-6
0
0%
7-8
0
0%
9-10 or more
100.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
2022 Edition: How many streaming services/devices do you have?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
2022 Edition: How many streaming services/devices do you have?
God I have so many. I definitely pay just as much for streaming services as much as I did cable/satellite
Amazon Prime
Paramount Plus
Disney Plus
ESPN Plus
Hulu
(above 3 are the bundle deal)
Netflix
Peacock
HBO Max
Amazon Prime
Paramount Plus
Disney Plus
ESPN Plus
Hulu
(above 3 are the bundle deal)
Netflix
Peacock
HBO Max
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,921
Received 1,585 Likes on 1,168 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
Netflix
Hulu
HBO Max
Paramount plus
Apple TV plus
Prime Video
Hi-Yah
Disney Plus
EPIX Now
Starz
Showtime Anytime
Discovery Plus
AMC plus
CNN plus
Peacock
ESPN plus
YouTube Premium
Sundance Now
Some of these are paid through my DIRECTV service and some are prepaid through discounted one year deals.
Hulu
HBO Max
Paramount plus
Apple TV plus
Prime Video
Hi-Yah
Disney Plus
EPIX Now
Starz
Showtime Anytime
Discovery Plus
AMC plus
CNN plus
Peacock
ESPN plus
YouTube Premium
Sundance Now
Some of these are paid through my DIRECTV service and some are prepaid through discounted one year deals.
Last edited by DJariya; 04-16-22 at 03:09 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,821
Received 625 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
Likewise, but most of what I subscribe to are bundled/pre-paid for the year, etc. Combined on a per month averages roughly about the same I used to pay for cable back in the day. At least now the value is justified for the price.
#4
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,283
Received 294 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
YouTube TV
Disney+
Amazon Prime (rarely watch anything here)
Disney+
Amazon Prime (rarely watch anything here)
#5
Moderator
2022 Edition: How many streaming services/devices do you have?
I'm currently subscribed to:
Netflix
Amazon Prime
Hulu (with ads)
Youtube Premium
Disney+
Paramount Plus (with ads)
Peacock
Shudder
HBO Max
Discovery+
AMC+
BritBox
Netflix
Amazon Prime
Hulu (with ads)
Youtube Premium
Disney+
Paramount Plus (with ads)
Peacock
Shudder
HBO Max
Discovery+
AMC+
BritBox
Last edited by TheBigDave; 04-16-22 at 03:05 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off