DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

2022 Edition: How many streaming services/devices do you have?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio
View Poll Results: How many streaming services do you subscribe and pay for?
1-2
0
0%
3-4
0
0%
5-6
0
0%
7-8
0
0%
9-10 or more
2
100.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

2022 Edition: How many streaming services/devices do you have?

   
Old 04-16-22, 12:05 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Osiris3657's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 9,130
Received 98 Likes on 68 Posts
2022 Edition: How many streaming services/devices do you have?
God I have so many. I definitely pay just as much for streaming services as much as I did cable/satellite

Amazon Prime
Paramount Plus
Disney Plus
ESPN Plus
Hulu
(above 3 are the bundle deal)
Netflix
Peacock
HBO Max
Osiris3657 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-16-22, 12:22 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,921
Received 1,585 Likes on 1,168 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
Netflix
Hulu
HBO Max
Paramount plus
Apple TV plus
Prime Video
Hi-Yah
Disney Plus
EPIX Now
Starz
Showtime Anytime
Discovery Plus
AMC plus
CNN plus
Peacock
ESPN plus
YouTube Premium
Sundance Now

Some of these are paid through my DIRECTV service and some are prepaid through discounted one year deals.
Last edited by DJariya; 04-16-22 at 03:09 PM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-16-22, 12:48 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 34,821
Received 625 Likes on 484 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
Likewise, but most of what I subscribe to are bundled/pre-paid for the year, etc. Combined on a per month averages roughly about the same I used to pay for cable back in the day. At least now the value is justified for the price.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-16-22, 01:01 PM
  #4  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,283
Received 294 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: How many streaming services do you have?
YouTube TV
Disney+
Amazon Prime (rarely watch anything here)
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-16-22, 02:54 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
TheBigDave's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 12,053
Received 356 Likes on 259 Posts
2022 Edition: How many streaming services/devices do you have?
I'm currently subscribed to:

Netflix
Amazon Prime
Hulu (with ads)
Youtube Premium
Disney+
Paramount Plus (with ads)
Peacock
Shudder
HBO Max
Discovery+
AMC+
BritBox
Last edited by TheBigDave; 04-16-22 at 03:05 PM.
TheBigDave is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk
View Next Unread
Movies Anywhere Screen Pass Sharing

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.