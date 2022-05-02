DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

How often do you watch Netflix for shows and movies?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio
View Poll Results: How often do you watch Netflix?
All the time
0
0%
A few times per week
1
100.00%
Only for "Big" releases
0
0%
A few times a month
0
0%
I have it, but rarely watch it anymore. Either not much time to watch or not much interests me.
0
0%
Cancelled. The service is too expensive for the time I use it or I don't much of their content
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

How often do you watch Netflix for shows and movies?

   
Old 02-05-22, 12:25 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,877
Received 1,418 Likes on 1,038 Posts
How often do you watch Netflix for shows and movies?
Netflix releases hundreds of new shows and movies every month. And of course catalog titles. Many of the Netflix originals are international productions. Many of these don't get promoted or advertised at all, so I'm sure there are many that you simply have never heard of. I know it's simply not possible to keep up with all of their new content. But I am curious how often you all watch Netflix? They are the OG streaming service that started it all. Or has life gotten too busy and you have to be really selective on what is worth your time?

Do you look through it only for new Netflix originals?

or do you use it for catalog content like network TV or cable shows you missed when they aired?

Or are you simply overwhelmed and barely use it at all. I put in some choices in the poll.
Last edited by DJariya; 02-05-22 at 12:35 AM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.