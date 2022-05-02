How often do you watch Netflix for shows and movies?

Netflix releases hundreds of new shows and movies every month. And of course catalog titles. Many of the Netflix originals are international productions. Many of these don't get promoted or advertised at all, so I'm sure there are many that you simply have never heard of. I know it's simply not possible to keep up with all of their new content. But I am curious how often you all watch Netflix? They are the OG streaming service that started it all. Or has life gotten too busy and you have to be really selective on what is worth your time?



Do you look through it only for new Netflix originals?



or do you use it for catalog content like network TV or cable shows you missed when they aired?



Or are you simply overwhelmed and barely use it at all. I put in some choices in the poll.