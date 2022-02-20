DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: What free ad supported streaming services and channels do you use?
IMDB TV
1
100.00%
Peacock Free
0
0%
Vudu Free
0
0%
Crackle
0
0%
Tubi
1
100.00%
CW TV or CW Seed
1
100.00%
Pluto TV
0
0%
Xumo
0
0%
The Roku Channel
1
100.00%
Filmrise and or any of it's other sub genre channels
0
0%
Redbox Live TV and free on demand
0
0%
Plex
0
0%
Comet
0
0%
Electric Now
0
0%
Distro TV
0
0%
Other - Something not listed
0
0%
None - I only watch my paid commercial free services. I cannot stand any kind of ads.
0
0%
What free ad supported streaming services/channels do you use?

   
02-20-22, 03:05 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,092
Received 1,447 Likes on 1,058 Posts
What free ad supported streaming services/channels do you use?
What ad supported channels and streaming services do you all use or semi-use?

I know a lot of you hate ads, but free is free and a lot of these ad supported services are getting some decent new free content like IMDB TV got the new season of Leverage last year and the Bosch spinoff is coming this year.

So what say you? Do you only use your paid ad free services or do you actually have time to use some of the free ones?

I know there's only so many hours in the day and only so much time to stream and watch TV and most of you probably don't have enough time to use most of these or any of these aside from the ones you already pay for.

As for me, I like IMDB TV and I've started using Tubi. CW I use occasionally and I also have used The Roku channel as they have been getting a lot of quality new and catalog content.
