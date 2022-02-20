What free ad supported streaming services/channels do you use?

What ad supported channels and streaming services do you all use or semi-use?



I know a lot of you hate ads, but free is free and a lot of these ad supported services are getting some decent new free content like IMDB TV got the new season of Leverage last year and the Bosch spinoff is coming this year.



So what say you? Do you only use your paid ad free services or do you actually have time to use some of the free ones?



I know there's only so many hours in the day and only so much time to stream and watch TV and most of you probably don't have enough time to use most of these or any of these aside from the ones you already pay for.



As for me, I like IMDB TV and I've started using Tubi. CW I use occasionally and I also have used The Roku channel as they have been getting a lot of quality new and catalog content.