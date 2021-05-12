Live Broadcast - Pre-Recorded Video
Live Broadcast - Pre-Recorded Video
We are a music school and have recorded all our students performances.
We are looking for a way to “Live Broadcast” the event as an “Invite Only”. Our audience will by 200-300.
What is the best way to accomplish this?
When we tried uploading to YouTube our video was blocked as some of our students were performing cover tunes.
