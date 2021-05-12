DVD Talk Forum

Live Broadcast - Pre-Recorded Video

Old 12-05-21, 09:44 AM
Join Date: Dec 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Live Broadcast - Pre-Recorded Video
We are a music school and have recorded all our students performances.
We are looking for a way to “Live Broadcast” the event as an “Invite Only”. Our audience will by 200-300.

What is the best way to accomplish this?

When we tried uploading to YouTube our video was blocked as some of our students were performing cover tunes.
