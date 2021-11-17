DVD Talk Forum

CNN Go blasts their live-stream commercial's audio, and they should be ashamed

Streaming Talk

CNN Go blasts their live-stream commercial's audio, and they should be ashamed

   
Old 11-17-21, 02:04 AM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,615
Received 136 Likes on 114 Posts
CNN Go blasts their live-stream commercial's audio, and they should be ashamed
https://www.cnn.com/2012/12/13/showb...ume/index.html

It's clear they've learned nothing. They should be fined as well (not sure by who).

I don't have a receiver that does auto-volume adjustment, and even if I did I hate using features like that.

There isn't much of value on CNN (or any of the other 24hr "news" channels) worth watching anyways, so I guess I'll just watch even less than I have.
