Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?

For A-List content whether it's movies and shows, I have to give it to HBO Max



If you want to be overwhelmed by 60-100 shows and movies per month and 80% of them you probably don't have time to watch, Netflix.



Crackle, Xumo and Pluto are free, so I don't really consider that "Bang for your buck"



YouTube, Sling and Fubo are live TV streaming services that carry live cable and network channels. They aren't content producers. So I don't know if it really fits the criteria with others mentioned.



I like Apple TV+, but the one drawback with them is that they don't license content from other studios. So they rely 100% on newly produced films and shows made for them or purchased outright like Greyhound. So their library is small.

