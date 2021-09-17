View Poll Results: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Netflix
0
0%
Hulu
0
0%
Peacock
0
0%
Discovery+
0
0%
Apple TV+
33.33%
Disney+
0
0%
HBO Max
66.67%
Criterion Channel
0
0%
Amazon Prime Video (kinda since paying for AP)
0
0%
Paramount+
0
0%
Sling TV
0
0%
YouTube TV
0
0%
ESPN+
0
0%
Showtime Anytime
0
0%
Starz
0
0%
AMC+
0
0%
fuboTV
0
0%
Crackle
0
0%
Shudder
0
0%
Epix
0
0%
Philo
0
0%
Pluto.tv
0
0%
Xumo
0
0%
Other (please specify )
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,130
Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
With $4.99/mo and $50/year, loving its 2 most popular shows in Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, interested in others, especially Jon Stewart and Jared Harris one, movie, I think? Fucking loved the hell out of CODA. I think, though others got more stuff, just cant beat no ads at $5 a month with Apple TV+.
The service that makes best use of your paycheck?
The service that makes best use of your paycheck?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,365
Received 495 Likes on 378 Posts
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Id say we get a lot of use out Hulu. Netflix would be second.
#3
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Most bang for your buck is going to be switching services every few months and catching up.
For my family (young kids), I'd say Disney + or Netflix, though..
For my family (young kids), I'd say Disney + or Netflix, though..
#4
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: Surf City, CA
Posts: 1,675
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Hulu and HBO Max are definitely worth their weight in gold. They're the most expensive, yes, but for our household, the quality of content is top tier.
Worth it.
Worth it.
#5
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,362
Received 154 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
#6
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,084
Received 1,110 Likes on 829 Posts
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
#7
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,130
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Dickinson def on list bc I love Steinfeld.
#8
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,130
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
For A-List content whether it's movies and shows, I have to give it to HBO Max
If you want to be overwhelmed by 60-100 shows and movies per month and 80% of them you probably don't have time to watch, Netflix.
Crackle, Xumo and Pluto are free, so I don't really consider that "Bang for your buck"
YouTube, Sling and Fubo are live TV streaming services that carry live cable and network channels. They aren't content producers. So I don't know if it really fits the criteria with others mentioned.
I like Apple TV+, but the one drawback with them is that they don't license content from other studios. So they rely 100% on newly produced films and shows made for them or purchased outright like Greyhound. So their library is small.
If you want to be overwhelmed by 60-100 shows and movies per month and 80% of them you probably don't have time to watch, Netflix.
Crackle, Xumo and Pluto are free, so I don't really consider that "Bang for your buck"
YouTube, Sling and Fubo are live TV streaming services that carry live cable and network channels. They aren't content producers. So I don't know if it really fits the criteria with others mentioned.
I like Apple TV+, but the one drawback with them is that they don't license content from other studios. So they rely 100% on newly produced films and shows made for them or purchased outright like Greyhound. So their library is small.
#9
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,084
Received 1,110 Likes on 829 Posts
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
It was alright. It's super short at about 90 minutes. If you're a history buff and like WW2 movies, it's worth a watch.
#10
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,130
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
