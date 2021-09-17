DVD Talk Forum

Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?

   
09-17-21, 05:48 PM
Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
With $4.99/mo and $50/year, loving its 2 most popular shows in Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, interested in others, especially Jon Stewart and Jared Harris one, movie, I think? Fucking loved the hell out of CODA. I think, though others got more stuff, just cant beat no ads at $5 a month with Apple TV+.

The service that makes best use of your paycheck?
09-17-21, 05:54 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Id say we get a lot of use out Hulu. Netflix would be second.
09-17-21, 05:59 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Most bang for your buck is going to be switching services every few months and catching up.

For my family (young kids), I'd say Disney + or Netflix, though..
09-17-21, 06:18 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Hulu and HBO Max are definitely worth their weight in gold. They're the most expensive, yes, but for our household, the quality of content is top tier.

Worth it.
09-17-21, 06:23 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
With $4.99/mo and $50/year, loving its 2 most popular shows in Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, interested in others, especially Jon Stewart and Jared Harris one, movie, I think? Fucking loved the hell out of CODA. I think, though others got more stuff, just cant beat no ads at $5 a month with Apple TV+.
You should check out Mythic Quest, For All Mankind, and Dickinson on Apple TV+.
09-17-21, 06:30 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
For A-List content whether it's movies and shows, I have to give it to HBO Max

If you want to be overwhelmed by 60-100 shows and movies per month and 80% of them you probably don't have time to watch, Netflix.

Crackle, Xumo and Pluto are free, so I don't really consider that "Bang for your buck"

YouTube, Sling and Fubo are live TV streaming services that carry live cable and network channels. They aren't content producers. So I don't know if it really fits the criteria with others mentioned.

I like Apple TV+, but the one drawback with them is that they don't license content from other studios. So they rely 100% on newly produced films and shows made for them or purchased outright like Greyhound. So their library is small.
09-17-21, 06:43 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Originally Posted by lwhy? View Post
You should check out Mythic Quest, For All Mankind, and Dickinson on Apple TV+.
I’ve been watching Mythic, love it too. Like It’s Always Sunny reunion with no Howerton and Day just producer, but so good and love video game setting and F. Murray kills it each and every scene.

Dickinson def on list bc I love Steinfeld.
09-17-21, 06:46 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
For A-List content whether it's movies and shows, I have to give it to HBO Max

If you want to be overwhelmed by 60-100 shows and movies per month and 80% of them you probably don't have time to watch, Netflix.

Crackle, Xumo and Pluto are free, so I don't really consider that "Bang for your buck"

YouTube, Sling and Fubo are live TV streaming services that carry live cable and network channels. They aren't content producers. So I don't know if it really fits the criteria with others mentioned.

I like Apple TV+, but the one drawback with them is that they don't license content from other studios. So they rely 100% on newly produced films and shows made for them or purchased outright like Greyhound. So their library is small.
was Greyhound good?
09-17-21, 06:52 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
It was alright. It's super short at about 90 minutes. If you're a history buff and like WW2 movies, it's worth a watch.
09-17-21, 07:12 PM
Re: Most bang for your buck pay streaming service?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
It was alright. It's super short at about 90 minutes. If you're a history buff and like WW2 movies, it's worth a watch.
I do and many WWII historical movies, except didn’t love Dunkirk. Loved Hacksaw Ridge, Jojo Rabbit, Darkest Hour was amazing.
