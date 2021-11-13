DVD Talk Forum

FIRST movie you ever watched on streaming?

FIRST movie you ever watched on streaming?

   
Old 11-13-21, 11:05 PM
FIRST movie you ever watched on streaming?
Can't believe this has existed for more than 12 years now- I used to think it would be impossible to deliver a decent-quality presentation of a movie over the internet. I still favor physical media for a number of reasons, but my first HDTV was also one of the very first "Smart TVs", a Vizio (which sadly turned out to be junk, but that's another story) and I was impressed that I could access Vudu from it. Before then, you had to buy a huge box from Vudu just to use their service.

I was part of a "test program" through Vizio (basically they "invited" some people to buy their TV early and answer surveys about it; I had hoped I could give them more direct feedback but it turned out mostly to be a scam) and was given some free credit to try out the streaming services. The first one they gave us was for Amazon, and I picked "Waiting" because the theatrical version of that hasn't been available on disc. The promised 5.1 audio didn't work due to a hardware problem which was fixed after a few months, and the picture wasn't so great, but it was the first movie I watched via streaming.

They had us do the same for Vudu a week or so later but I had already activated it by then, the first movie I watched on that was the sequel "Still Waiting". The picture quality was a lot better than Amazon, not quite as good as a disc (I had lower-speed internet then and could only watch their standard "HD" stream, not the highest-quality "HDX") but still impressive for what it was.

I still don't get exactly how all this works, but the first several movies I watched through streaming I always thought of the server in who-knows-where being activated and firing up the movie on my command. I don't know what it does when 100 or so people are all watching the same movie but are all at different parts of it.
Old 11-13-21, 11:36 PM
Re: FIRST movie you ever watched on streaming?
Netflix is the first streaming service I had. According to my watch history, the first actual movie I watched was something called "The Lucky Ones."

I don't remember it, and can't even figure out which movie it was, based on looking at titles on IMDB. I watched it on Sep 20th, 2013.
Old 11-13-21, 11:56 PM
Re: FIRST movie you ever watched on streaming?
How is this not an Oldboy thread?


Netflix was probably my first streaming service. Not a clue what the first movie was.
Old 11-14-21, 12:23 AM
Re: FIRST movie you ever watched on streaming?
My first Netflix streaming movie was Tears of the Black Tiger back in Nov 2008.

I might have streamed something before that on Xbox 360 or PS3

My first Vudu movie was a free rental of My Soul to Take [HDX] in Feb 2011.
