Slow motion and normal fast forward?

I cancelled our cable tv after gradually subscribing to a few streaming services, most recently YouTube TV. I also replaced our 11 year old TV and stopped using the Roku 3. The only thing I miss is the cable DVR box and the functionality of the remote. I currently use the "Smart TV" options of my Sony XR 90J TV and it works well enough, sort of. Mainly we watch YouTube TV, Netflix, and HBO MAX. But, I really dislike being without slow motion for recorded sporting events. I also do not like the way fast forward works on anything, (sports, movies, YouTube TV's DVR,) etc. Instead of smoothly forwarding at several different speeds like the cable DVR did, the Sony remote with the apps on the TV awkwardly jumps forward in 15 second increments.



If I move away from using the Sony Smart TV function and apps of my Sony TV, and I buy a streaming box, can I get back slow motion capability with any of them? I thought I had determined that Roku took away that functionality a few years ago but Roku support still has the description of how to do it on their site (Pause, then FF button.) Even so, some users complain no slow motion or fast forwarding without skipping currently exists on their Rokus. Does the newest 2nd gen Apple TV or newest Roku have slow motion? Do either have normal fast forwarding instead of the 15 second jump?



Thanks!