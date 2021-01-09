Locast doomed?
https://deadline.com/2021/09/broadca...it-1234825244/
I don't use Locast for OTA networks, but I get that many do because they live far away from a decent signal or can't afford cable or a live TV streaming service. So I get this will be disappointing if Locast goes under.
UPDATE with broadcasters comment: Big broadcasters responded with relief today to a judges ruling from Tuesday granting an injunction against television streaming app Locast from transmitting their local TV streams to customers.
I don't use Locast for OTA networks, but I get that many do because they live far away from a decent signal or can't afford cable or a live TV streaming service. So I get this will be disappointing if Locast goes under.
Re: Locast doomed?
I did register with them awhile ago and got this email today. I don't quite get what this means.
As you probably know, the federal district court in the Southern District of New York issued a ruling in the case brought against Locast by the big media companies. The court concluded that by interrupting programming to ask users for donations, and by suspending those interruptions based on whether a user makes contributions, Locast actually was charging a fee, not merely seeking a voluntary contribution. The court then concluded that revenues Locast collects in this manner exceed the cost of operating the service because funds are used to add new markets, rendering Locast ineligible to use the copyright exemption for non-profits (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)).
Although we disagree with this interpretation and are exploring our legal options to contest it, out of respect for the court's order,
Locast is suspending immediately all programming interruptions to request donations.
This means that anyone located in a market we serve who signs up for Locast will get the service without interruption, regardless of whether or not they donate.
Of course, it is up to you whether or not to contribute to Locast. But if you currently contribute, we humbly request that you continue to do so. And if you don't contribute, we hope that you will do so if you can afford it.
Thank you.
