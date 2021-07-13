FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
While on FandangoNOW, I saw the following banner.
After clicking "Learn More", this was the popup.
with a link to this page on FandangoNOW
www.fandangonow.com/vudu
When this occurs, we will all have to ensure our collection "merges" correctly.
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
I wonder how they will be handling the FN integration that is on many Roku's today (ie the Movie and TV store is on the main menu).
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
Interesting, so I wonder if that means Roku is going to shut down the Fandango Now Movie and TV store that is built into their interface. Since Vudu already has their own separate app. There is a lot of redundancy between Vudu and FandangoNow. The only thing that makes FandangNow appealing is the ability to use the $5 reward coupon for rentals and purchases from your Fandango movie ticket purchases that you earn when you see 4 movies.
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
It was only a matter of time before this happened since the acquisition. I'm glad, as I have some stuff I purchased on Fandango I would much rather have on Vudu.
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
The vast majority of titles in my FandangoNow library are MA. But, I do have some old Ultra Violet titles.
