Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu

Interesting, so I wonder if that means Roku is going to shut down the Fandango Now Movie and TV store that is built into their interface. Since Vudu already has their own separate app. There is a lot of redundancy between Vudu and FandangoNow. The only thing that makes FandangNow appealing is the ability to use the $5 reward coupon for rentals and purchases from your Fandango movie ticket purchases that you earn when you see 4 movies.