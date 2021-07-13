DVD Talk Forum

FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu

   
Old 07-13-21, 12:43 PM
FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
While on FandangoNOW, I saw the following banner.


After clicking "Learn More", this was the popup.

with a link to this page on FandangoNOW

www.fandangonow.com/vudu

When this occurs, we will all have to ensure our collection "merges" correctly.
Old 07-13-21, 12:48 PM
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
I wonder how they will be handling the FN integration that is on many Roku's today (ie the Movie and TV store is on the main menu).
Old 07-13-21, 12:54 PM
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
Interesting, so I wonder if that means Roku is going to shut down the Fandango Now Movie and TV store that is built into their interface. Since Vudu already has their own separate app. There is a lot of redundancy between Vudu and FandangoNow. The only thing that makes FandangNow appealing is the ability to use the $5 reward coupon for rentals and purchases from your Fandango movie ticket purchases that you earn when you see 4 movies.
Old 07-13-21, 12:57 PM
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Interesting, so I wonder if that means Roku is going to shut down the Fandango Now Movie and TV store that is built into their interface. Since Vudu already has their own separate app. There is a lot of redundancy between Vudu and FandangoNow. The only thing that makes FandangNow appealing is the ability to use the $5 reward coupon for rentals and purchases from your Fandango movie ticket purchases that you earn when you see 4 movies.
I would hope that they'd just transition to providing Vudu codes. Fandango is the parent company, so it should work out fine.

It was only a matter of time before this happened since the acquisition. I'm glad, as I have some stuff I purchased on Fandango I would much rather have on Vudu.
Old 07-13-21, 01:03 PM
Re: FandangoNOW is moving to Vudu
The vast majority of titles in my FandangoNow library are MA. But, I do have some old Ultra Violet titles.
