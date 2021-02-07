remote for samsung streaming

i have a samsung un55kv6270fxza smart tv. is there a remote for pluto tv or any other streaming services. my tv remote only switches channels one by one. I need functions like switching channels by number, last channel, favorites list, etc...



I tried using my smart phone with the pluto app when signed in, but that didnt work. I want to avoid buying wole packages like roku just for the remote functionality. can i just buy the streaming device remote and use that



does the streaming service have to have those remote functionalities built it? if so, which services have it and which ones don't