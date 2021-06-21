Curisoity Stream
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2021
Posts: 4
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Curisoity Stream
Who has this streaming service? I signed up when they had a $12/yr promo & it's great if you like to see documentaries on anything that has to do w/:
- science
- history
- technology
- space
- wildlife / nature
- culture
- anthropology
& MORE!
Normally, the cheapest is $19.99/year, so I think I'll probably keep this. It's also grfeat for kids. They'll learn so much. There's no junk TV here. It's all good info.
- science
- history
- technology
- space
- wildlife / nature
- culture
- anthropology
& MORE!
Normally, the cheapest is $19.99/year, so I think I'll probably keep this. It's also grfeat for kids. They'll learn so much. There's no junk TV here. It's all good info.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off