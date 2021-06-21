Curisoity Stream

Who has this streaming service? I signed up when they had a $12/yr promo & it's great if you like to see documentaries on anything that has to do w/:



- science

- history

- technology

- space

- wildlife / nature

- culture

- anthropology

& MORE!



Normally, the cheapest is $19.99/year, so I think I'll probably keep this. It's also grfeat for kids. They'll learn so much. There's no junk TV here. It's all good info.

