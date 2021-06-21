DVD Talk Forum

Curisoity Stream

Streaming Talk

Curisoity Stream

   
Old 06-21-21, 06:02 PM
Curisoity Stream
Who has this streaming service? I signed up when they had a $12/yr promo & it's great if you like to see documentaries on anything that has to do w/:

- science
- history
- technology
- space
- wildlife / nature
- culture
- anthropology
& MORE!

Normally, the cheapest is $19.99/year, so I think I'll probably keep this. It's also grfeat for kids. They'll learn so much. There's no junk TV here. It's all good info.
