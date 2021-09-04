DVD Talk Forum

Netflix and Sony ink streaming deal.

Netflix and Sony ink streaming deal.

   
Old 04-09-21, 12:52 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 31,877
Received 256 Likes on 183 Posts
Netflix and Sony ink streaming deal.
Sony, the only major studio without a streaming service, partners with Netflix.

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/netflix-...deal-1.1587845
Old 04-09-21, 01:32 PM
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,615
Received 279 Likes on 199 Posts
Re: Netflix and Sony ink streaming deal.
In the Netflix thread already
