Google Play Movies & TV on some devices migrating to YouTube
I looked, but didn't see any past threads about Google Play Movies & TV. I just got the below email about the app being phased into YouTube on certain TVs. (Be sure to check your inbox. There's a one time use code for a purchase buried at the end of it.) This move is a bit baffling. Google folded Play Music into YouTube, but this move seems just for some smart TV apps. For video content on my Android phone, Google earlier morphed Play Movies & TV into Google TV, not YouTube. Why not have everything under the YouTube banner? Hey, Google is gonna Google, I guess.

On to the email:

Changes are coming to Google Play Movies & TV on certain devices

Starting June 15, 2021, the YouTube app will be your new home for movies and shows on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs.¹ The Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on these devices. To access all of your previous purchases, log into the YouTube app using the account you use on Google Play Movies & TV, navigate to the Library tab, and click on Your movies and shows. Here are a few things to be aware of:

 All of your past purchases will be available on YouTube. You will be able to rent and buy the latest movies and shows on YouTube
 Your Google Play credits can be used on YouTube to make purchases.
 Play Family Library purchases can be viewed on YouTube, but purchases made on YouTube are not eligible for family sharing. Purchases made on the Google Play website or app will continue to support family sharing.  Your Watchlist is not available on YouTube, but you can set up Playlists.
 All of your purchased movies and shows are also accessible on these platforms.
 We are providing a thank you gift to our Google Play Movies & TV users who are affected by this change - your unique code is (REDACTED). Go to youtube.com/redeem to receive your credit to apply to your next movie or show purchase on YouTube. More detailed instructions here.
Mainly, I just wanted to give y'all a heads up about the credit in the email.
