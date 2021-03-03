PlayStation Store to discontinue movie and TV purchases and rentals
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,725
Received 134 Likes on 112 Posts
PlayStation Store to discontinue movie and TV purchases and rentals
I expect most people didnt buy movies and shows on PlayStation, but theyre yanking the service. People can still watch their purchases, though. Ive bought stuff on Xbox, but theyre MA so I can watch a lot of them elsewhere, and it sounds like PS wasnt.
Kinda interesting that both Sony and Walmart have gotten out of the a la carte business in these days of subscription services.
https://blog.playstation.com/2021/03...s-and-rentals/
Kinda interesting that both Sony and Walmart have gotten out of the a la carte business in these days of subscription services.
https://blog.playstation.com/2021/03...s-and-rentals/
At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. Weve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.
When this change takes effect, users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation.
When this change takes effect, users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,398
Received 694 Likes on 513 Posts
Re: PlayStation Store to discontinue movie and TV purchases and rentals
I've only bought and rented a few movies and shows on the PS store over the years. I suppose the service just couldn't compete with the likes of Vudu, Amazon and such.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off