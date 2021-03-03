PlayStation Store to discontinue movie and TV purchases and rentals

Quote: At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change. Weve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.



When this change takes effect, users can still access movie and TV content they have purchased through PlayStation Store for on-demand playback on their PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. We thank our fans for their continued support, and we look forward to further enhancing the entertainment experience on PlayStation.

I expect most people didnt buy movies and shows on PlayStation, but theyre yanking the service. People can still watch their purchases, though. Ive bought stuff on Xbox, but theyre MA so I can watch a lot of them elsewhere, and it sounds like PS wasnt.Kinda interesting that both Sony and Walmart have gotten out of the a la carte business in these days of subscription services.