Digital ripoff

Streaming Talk

Digital ripoff

   
12-06-20, 05:41 PM
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: Missouri, USA
Digital ripoff
I recently bought a movie titled "The Gentlemen" and upon opening discovered that it can only be redeemed at itunes. There was NOTHING in the Best Buy listing to indicate this was the case. I would not have purchased the movie if I had known. I feel that half the value of the purchase is wasted and feel a bit ripped off. Just to be clear... I have nothing in particular against Apple but don't own any Apple products or see any reason to open an itunes account. If the listing only indicates "digital copy included" how can I know where it must be redeemed?
12-06-20, 06:07 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Re: Digital ripoff
Here's a spreadsheet for digital code redemptions:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...gid=1280790382

Here's a spreadsheet for 4K UHD redemptions:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...mh4/edit#gid=0

The Gentlemen is from STX. Their digital codes only redeem on iTunes.
12-06-20, 06:13 PM
  #3  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Re: Digital ripoff
The back of the cover shows only an Apple logo as well. I guess make sure to look on the back before you open.
12-06-20, 06:21 PM
  #4  
Join Date: May 2001
Re: Digital ripoff
Also, Apple movie redemptions now function on most devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Ps4/5 via the Apple TV app.
Pluto TV (Roku) - "The best channel you're not yet watching"

