Digital ripoff
I recently bought a movie titled "The Gentlemen" and upon opening discovered that it can only be redeemed at itunes. There was NOTHING in the Best Buy listing to indicate this was the case. I would not have purchased the movie if I had known. I feel that half the value of the purchase is wasted and feel a bit ripped off. Just to be clear... I have nothing in particular against Apple but don't own any Apple products or see any reason to open an itunes account. If the listing only indicates "digital copy included" how can I know where it must be redeemed?
Moderator
Here's a spreadsheet for digital code redemptions:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...gid=1280790382
