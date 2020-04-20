DVD Talk Forum

John Krasinski's SGN (Some Good News) on YouTube

John Krasinski's SGN (Some Good News) on YouTube

   
Old 04-20-20, 01:21 AM
DJariya's Avatar
 
John Krasinski's SGN (Some Good News) on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOe...S3PdIfb9q9pGug

Is anyone here watching this channel on YouTube? What a delight this channel is. He posts a new episode every Friday and focuses on the positive going on in the world despite the coronavirus.

4 episodes have aired and they have been a delight to watch.

He already has almost 2 million subscribers for something that just launched 4 weeks ago.
