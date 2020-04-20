John Krasinski's SGN (Some Good News) on YouTube
John Krasinski's SGN (Some Good News) on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOe...S3PdIfb9q9pGug
Is anyone here watching this channel on YouTube? What a delight this channel is. He posts a new episode every Friday and focuses on the positive going on in the world despite the coronavirus.
4 episodes have aired and they have been a delight to watch.
He already has almost 2 million subscribers for something that just launched 4 weeks ago.
