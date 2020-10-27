T-Mobile TVision -- New Live TV streaming service
T-Mobile TVision -- New Live TV streaming service
T-Mobile announced today the launch of its new streaming service, TVision, and streaming device, TVision HUB during todays Un-Carrier event. Highlights of the app include a live TV guide, network hubs, show & movie tabs for easy searching, and a Cloud DVR with 100 hours of storage. The device features customizable channel rows with personalized recommendations, casting ability, and a Google Assistant button on the included remote.
The T-Mobile TVision app will be available on iOS and Android, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, along with T-Mobiles new streaming device, TVision HUB. Roku is notably missing from this initial list.
TVision will launch next week, starting with T-Mobile customers. Sprint customers will be able to sign up later in November, and the service will open up to all customers in 2021.
TVisionT-Mobile is launching one app, TVision, with three streaming services. Each has its own price point, package options, and channel lineups. Here are the options:
TVision Live
- TVision Live TV: $40/month got news, sports, and entertainment, including many local affiliates. Youll get three simultaneous streams and 100 hours of Cloud DVR.
- TVision Live TV+: $50/month for everything above plus 10 extra channels.
- TVision Live Zone: $60/month for everything above plus 10 more channels including NFL Network.
TVision HubIn addition to launching the TVision app, T-Mobile is launching the TVision HUB, a new Android-powered device. The device includes a remote control and the company says it will support over 8,000 streaming, gaming, and music apps. The HUB will retail for $50.
Comparing ServicesThe TVision app will allow users to subscribe to multiple services TVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels. There are multiple package options within those three services. Were comparing them all in the charts below (divided by service to make them easier to read.)
TVision LiveLive TVLive TV+Live Zone$40 $50 $60 30+ Channels40+ Channels50+ Channels*ABCAll Live TV ChannelsAll Live TV ChannelsABC News LiveACC NetworkAll Live TV+ ChannelsBravoBig Ten NetworkBoomerangCNBCESPNewsCNBC WorldCartoon NetworkESPNUESPN DeportesCNNESPN College ExtraFox DeportesCozi TVFXM*Longhorn NetworkDisney Channel*Longhorn NetworkNFL RedzoneDisney Jr. Nat Geo WildUniversal KidsDisney XD*NBC RSNsUniversoE!*NECNMavTVESPNNFL NetworkOutsideESPN 2Olympic Channel *FOXSEC Network Fox Business*SNY Fox NewsTCM FreeformThe Golf Channel FS1 FS2 FX FXX HLN MSNBC National Geographic *NBC NBC News Now NBC Sports Oxygen Syfy TBS *Telemundo TNT truTV USA
TVision VibeVibe$10 30 ChannelsAMCAnimal PlanetBBC AmericaBBC World NewsBETBET HerCMTComedy CentralDiscoveryDIYFood NetworkHGTVHallmark Channel EastHallmark Channel WestHallmark Movies & Mysteries EastHallmark Movies & Mysteries WestHallmark Drama EastHallmark Drama WestIFCInvestigation DiscoveryMotortrendMTVMTV ClassicMTV 2Nick Jr.Nickelodeon EastNickelodeon WestNicktoonsOWNParamount NetworkSundanceTeen NickTLCTravel ChannelTV LandVH1Wetv
TVision ChannelsStarzShowtimeEPIX$8.99 $10.99 $5.99 28 Channels16 Channels4 ChannelsStarz EastSHO2 EastEPIXStarz WestSHO2 WestEPIX 2Starz Cinema EastSHO Extreme EastEPIX Drive-InStarz Cinema WestSHO Extreme WestEPIX HitsStarz Comedy EastSHO Next East Starz Comedy WestSHO Next West Starz Edge EastSHO Women East Starz Edge WestSHO Women West Starz Encore EastShowtime East Starz Encore WestShowtime West Starz Encore Action EastShowtime Family Zone East Starz Encore Action WestShowtime Family Zone West Starz Encore Black EastShowcase East Starz Encore Black WestShowcase West Starz Encore Classic EastSHO X BET East Starz Encore Classic WestSHO X BET West Starz Encore Espanol East Starz Encore Espanol West Starz Encore Family East Starz Encore Family West Starz Encore Suspense East Starz Encore Suspense West Starz Encore Westerns East Starz Encore Westerns West Starz in Black East Starz in Black West Starz Kids & Family East Starz Kids & Family West *Based on Market Availability, click here to enter your zip code for a list of channels available in your area.
**NBC Regional Sports Networks, based on market availability include NBCS Bay Area, NBCS Boston, NBCS California, NBCS Chicago, NBCS Northwest, NBCS Philadelphia, NBCS Washington
Combining ServicesTVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels are each available as standalone services. You can subscribe to just one service, or subscribe to any combination of packages to get all the channels you want.
Note that TVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels each have their own channel lineups. To get additional channels, youll need to combine services. For example, AMC is only available with the TVision Vibe service. If you subscribe to a TVision Live package, youll need to add a subscription to TVision Vibe to get AMC in your lineup.
A maximum of 2 concurrent streams is available for TVision Vibe. A maximum of 3 concurrent streams is available for TVision Channels. All three TVision Live packages include 3 simultaneous streams and a cloud DVR feature with 100 hours of DVR storage. If youre subscribed to TVision Vibe or TVision Channels, youll need to also subscribe to a TVision Live package to get access to the Cloud DVR.
If you subscribe to any combination of services, you will get a maximum of 3 concurrent streams.Customers will only be able to watch multiple TVs simultaneously while within the same home.
How to WatchT-Mobile TVision currently supports both Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as streaming devices including T-Mobiles own TVision HUB, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and some smart TVs like Android TV and Fire TV Edition TVs.
