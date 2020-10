T-Mobile TVision -- New Live TV streaming service

Quote:

The TVision app will allow users to subscribe to multiple services – TVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels. There are multiple package options within those three services. We’re comparing them all in the charts below (divided by service to make them easier to read.)$40 $50 $60 30+ Channels40+ Channels50+ Channels*ABCAll Live TV ChannelsAll Live TV ChannelsABC News LiveACC NetworkAll Live TV+ ChannelsBravoBig Ten NetworkBoomerangCNBCESPNewsCNBC WorldCartoon NetworkESPNUESPN DeportesCNNESPN College ExtraFox DeportesCozi TVFXM*Longhorn NetworkDisney Channel*Longhorn NetworkNFL RedzoneDisney Jr. Nat Geo WildUniversal KidsDisney XD*NBC RSNsUniversoE!*NECNMavTVESPNNFL NetworkOutsideESPN 2Olympic Channel *FOXSEC Network Fox Business*SNY Fox NewsTCM FreeformThe Golf Channel FS1 FS2 FX FXX HLN MSNBC National Geographic *NBC NBC News Now NBC Sports Oxygen Syfy TBS *Telemundo TNT truTV USA$10 30 ChannelsAMCAnimal PlanetBBC AmericaBBC World NewsBETBET HerCMTComedy CentralDiscoveryDIYFood NetworkHGTVHallmark Channel EastHallmark Channel WestHallmark Movies & Mysteries EastHallmark Movies & Mysteries WestHallmark Drama EastHallmark Drama WestIFCInvestigation DiscoveryMotortrendMTVMTV ClassicMTV 2Nick Jr.Nickelodeon EastNickelodeon WestNicktoonsOWNParamount NetworkSundanceTeen NickTLCTravel ChannelTV LandVH1Wetv$8.99 $10.99 $5.99 28 Channels16 Channels4 ChannelsStarz EastSHO2 EastEPIXStarz WestSHO2 WestEPIX 2Starz Cinema EastSHO Extreme EastEPIX Drive-InStarz Cinema WestSHO Extreme WestEPIX HitsStarz Comedy EastSHO Next East Starz Comedy WestSHO Next West Starz Edge EastSHO Women East Starz Edge WestSHO Women West Starz Encore EastShowtime East Starz Encore WestShowtime West Starz Encore Action EastShowtime Family Zone East Starz Encore Action WestShowtime Family Zone West Starz Encore Black EastShowcase East Starz Encore Black WestShowcase West Starz Encore Classic EastSHO X BET East Starz Encore Classic WestSHO X BET West Starz Encore Espanol East Starz Encore Espanol West Starz Encore Family East Starz Encore Family West Starz Encore Suspense East Starz Encore Suspense West Starz Encore Westerns East Starz Encore Westerns West Starz in Black East Starz in Black West Starz Kids & Family East Starz Kids & Family West *Based on Market Availability, click here to enter your zip code for a list of channels available in your area.**NBC Regional Sports Networks, based on market availability include NBCS Bay Area, NBCS Boston, NBCS California, NBCS Chicago, NBCS Northwest, NBCS Philadelphia, NBCS WashingtonTVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels are each available as standalone services. You can subscribe to just one service, or subscribe to any combination of packages to get all the channels you want.Note that TVision Live, TVision Vibe, and TVision Channels each have their own channel lineups. To get additional channels, you’ll need to combine services. For example, AMC is only available with the TVision Vibe service. If you subscribe to a TVision Live package, you’ll need to add a subscription to TVision Vibe to get AMC in your lineup.A maximum of 2 concurrent streams is available for TVision Vibe. A maximum of 3 concurrent streams is available for TVision Channels. All three TVision Live packages include 3 simultaneous streams and a cloud DVR feature with 100 hours of DVR storage. If you’re subscribed to TVision Vibe or TVision Channels, you’ll need to also subscribe to a TVision Live package to get access to the Cloud DVR.If you subscribe to any combination of services, you will get a maximum of 3 concurrent streams.Customers will only be able to watch multiple TVs simultaneously while within the same home.T-Mobile TVision currently supports both Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as streaming devices including T-Mobile’s own TVision HUB, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and some smart TVs like Android TV and Fire TV Edition TVs.