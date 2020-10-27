T-Mobile TVision -- New Live TV streaming service

Quote:

TVision

TVision Live TV: $40/month got news, sports, and entertainment, including many local affiliates. Youll get three simultaneous streams and 100 hours of Cloud DVR.

TVision Live TV+: $50/month for everything above plus 10 extra channels.

TVision Live Zone: $60/month for everything above plus 10 more channels including NFL Network.

TVision Hub

T-Mobile announced today the launch of its new streaming service, TVision, and streaming device, TVision HUB during todays Un-Carrier event. Highlights of the app include a live TV guide, network hubs, show & movie tabs for easy searching, and a Cloud DVR with 100 hours of storage. The device features customizable channel rows with personalized recommendations, casting ability, and a Google Assistant button on the included remote.T-Mobile is launching one app, TVision, with three streaming services. Each has its own price point, package options, and channel lineups. Here are the options:: $10 for 30 channels including movies, drama, reality, and more.: Add in ala carte premium channels (Showtime, Starz, and EPIX)The T-Mobile TVision app will be available on iOS and Android, Android TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, along with T-Mobiles new streaming device, TVision HUB. Roku is notably missing from this initial list.In addition to launching the TVision app, T-Mobile is launching the TVision HUB, a new Android-powered device. The device includes a remote control and the company says it will support over 8,000 streaming, gaming, and music apps. The HUB will retail for $50.TVision will launch next week, starting with T-Mobile customers. Sprint customers will be able to sign up later in November, and the service will open up to all customers in 2021.