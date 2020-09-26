Best/Cheapest Way to Stream Sports

I cut the cord a year ago. I went with Hulu+LiveTV, and I loved it. But they jacked up the price, so I switched to YouTubeTV. I loved that, too. But then THEY jacked up the price, and since there weren't any sports on at the time (due to COVID), and I rarely watched any of the other channels, I cancelled that, too.



I've been going without a TV source, which hasn't been a problem since COVID has wiped out TV production (or a large part of it).



But now sports are back, and I don't have a way to watch. I'm not willing to spend $55 or $60 just for sports. I can't afford to spend that much money on something I'll only watch once or twice a week.



So are there any other options?



I know I've used some websites in the past that were of... questionable legality. (Based outside the U.S., re-streaming programming through their website.) There were some concerns about security and whatnot, but I never had any problems with them. I can't find them now. (I always found a link that someone would post on a sports fan site, but never bookmarked them.)



What is the best/cheapest option to watch sports via streaming? I can't get over the air channels because of the geography of where I live (mountains in the way), so I have to go with cable or streaming, and cable is crazy expensive around here.



Any ideas?