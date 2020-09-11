DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

Spectrum TV Choice streaming app

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio

Spectrum TV Choice streaming app

   
Old 11-09-20, 07:06 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,006
Received 80 Likes on 64 Posts
Spectrum TV Choice streaming app
Has anyone tried this yet? You pick 10 channels and pay around $23 after fees. You also get local channels and PBS.
Theres no DVR, its all through the Spectrum app.
Unfortunatley Sony tvs dont support it, so Id probably pick up an Apple TV box.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.