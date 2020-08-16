Hulu/YouTube tv multiple tv's
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Hulu/YouTube tv multiple tv's
Hello I have 5 tv's through out my home. I bought an Apple TV for main living room and Roku's for the rest. I know I can watch 2 at a time with Hulu. QUESTION DO I HAVE TO GET MULTIPLE HULU/YouTube accounts because of the number of tv's ? There will never be more than two tv's on at any one time
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off