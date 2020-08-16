DVD Talk Forum

Hulu/YouTube tv multiple tv's

Streaming Talk

Hulu/YouTube tv multiple tv's

   
Old 08-16-20, 06:34 AM
New Member
Join Date: Aug 2020
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Hulu/YouTube tv multiple tv's
Hello I have 5 tv's through out my home. I bought an Apple TV for main living room and Roku's for the rest. I know I can watch 2 at a time with Hulu. QUESTION DO I HAVE TO GET MULTIPLE HULU/YouTube accounts because of the number of tv's ? There will never be more than two tv's on at any one time
