DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

Alamo on Demand - new streaming service launched

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio

Alamo on Demand - new streaming service launched

   
Old 05-07-20, 10:15 AM
  #1  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: Pandemerica!
Posts: 21,503
Received 86 Likes on 63 Posts
Alamo on Demand - new streaming service launched
https://ondemand.drafthouse.com/page/about-us/


Consider Alamo on Demand your new video store, or specifically the “Staff Picks” section of a video store. Every single title on Alamo on Demand is curated by a member of the Drafthouse team. If it is here, one of us wants you to see it. Also, we know you can’t see every movie that comes to the Alamo or plays at Fantastic Fest, so we want you to be able to check them out at home too.

Alamo on Demand is also an extension of our Victory loyalty program. We don’t have all the backend worked out for launch, but in the very near future, you’ll receive loyalty program credit for anything you rent or buy from Alamo on Demand and we have lots of fun ideas for future Victory rewards tied to the platform.

We’ll be adding new movies every two weeks, so check back regularly. If you are a subscriber to our Alamo Drafthouse social channels or weekly email, we’ll occasionally update you with new movies on the site as well as special offers.
Looks like it has various titles available for VOD rental, between $3 and $13 each I think. A bunch of Neon titles, of course, but it includes a bunch of others (including one that needs a better name, but is actually an entertaining flick about a group of small cinema employees playing a demonic film, and shit goes down. It has one of the most graphic genital mutilation scenes this side of Antichrist. It's the last title in the New Releases section)

Should be interesting to see if this works out. The biggest drawback right now is it seems to only work on PCs or on phones/tablets using browsers. No Roku/AppleTV/etc. apps yet.
Last edited by Dan; 05-07-20 at 10:25 AM.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.