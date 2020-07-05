Alamo on Demand - new streaming service launched

Quote: Consider Alamo on Demand your new video store, or specifically the “Staff Picks” section of a video store. Every single title on Alamo on Demand is curated by a member of the Drafthouse team. If it is here, one of us wants you to see it. Also, we know you can’t see every movie that comes to the Alamo or plays at Fantastic Fest, so we want you to be able to check them out at home too.



Alamo on Demand is also an extension of our Victory loyalty program. We don’t have all the backend worked out for launch, but in the very near future, you’ll receive loyalty program credit for anything you rent or buy from Alamo on Demand and we have lots of fun ideas for future Victory rewards tied to the platform.



We’ll be adding new movies every two weeks, so check back regularly. If you are a subscriber to our Alamo Drafthouse social channels or weekly email, we’ll occasionally update you with new movies on the site as well as special offers.



Looks like it has various titles available for VOD rental, between $3 and $13 each I think. A bunch oftitles, of course, but it includes a bunch of others (including one that needs a better name, but is actually an entertaining flick about a group of small cinema employees playing a demonic film, and shit goes down. It has one of the most graphic genital mutilation scenes this side of Antichrist.It's the last title in the New Releases section)Should be interesting to see if this works out. The biggest drawback right now is it seems to only work on PCs or on phones/tablets using browsers. No Roku/AppleTV/etc. apps yet.