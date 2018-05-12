Disney's Flash Sale of Select Films on Digital HD/ 4K for April & May

Spotted this on blu-ray.com from cbr.com (cbr = Comic Book Resources)Disney Offering Select Films on Digital HD and 4K for $5 Through May.During the months of April and May, Walt Disney Studios is making a number of films available digitally in HD and 4K for just $4.99.Disney's official press release:WALT DISNEY STUDIOS OFFERS FLASH SALE FOR AUDIENCES TO ENJOY THE FILMS THEY LOVE AT HOMESpecial Themed Collections Available on Digital in April and MayBURBANK, Calif. (April 15, 2020)  The Walt Disney Studios announced today that movie lovers will be able to purchase a selection of their favorite films on digital at a special price in the U.S.Disney will offer select films starting at $4.99 for a limited time on digital platforms in the U.S. Organized into thematic collections, new films will become available each week throughout April and May and include something for everyone.Feel Good MoviesApril 14-20Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:Bohemian RhapsodyThe Greatest ShowmanNapoleon DynamiteThe Devil Wears PradaTheres Something About MaryNever Been KissedPretty WomanThe Proposal (2009)The Sound of MusicUnder the Tuscan Sun27 DressesLittle Miss SunshineThe Joy Luck ClubAn Affair to RememberBeachesEarth Day with DisneynatureApril 21-27Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:African CatsBearsBorn In ChinaChimpanzeeEarthExpedition ChinaGhost of the MountainsMonkey KingdomOceansWings of LifeFamily Fun FlicksApril 21-27Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:FerdinandAlvin and the ChipmunksThe Book of LifeDiary of a Wimpy KidNight at the MuseumIce AgeMrs. DoubtfireThe Peanuts MovieMr. Poppers PenguinsThumbelinaJourney to the Center of the Earth (1959)RobotsMarley & MeDr. Seuss Horton Hears a Who!EpicMay The 4thApril 28-May 4Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:Star Wars: Episode IV - A New HopeStar Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes BackStar Wars: Episode VI - Return of the JediStar Wars: Episode I - The Phantom MenaceStar Wars: Episode II - Attack of the ClonesStar Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the SithStar Wars: Episode VII - The Force AwakensRogue One: A Star Wars StoryStar Wars: Episode VIII - The Last JediSolo: A Star Wars StoryStar Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of SkywalkerStar Wars: The Skywalker Saga BundleGame ChangersMay 5-11Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:Battle of the SexesBend It Like BeckhamGoal! The Dream BeginsDodgeballStick ItEddie the EagleRookie of the YearThe SandlotThe Sandlot 2Free SoloThe Art of Racing in the RainWhip ItJust WrightDrumlineFever PitchFord v FerrariRemember the TitansInvincibleGlory RoadThe Mighty DucksD2: The Mighty DucksD3: The Mighty DucksMcFarland USAMiracle (2004)The RookieThe Greatest Game Ever PlayedMay 12-18Action MoviesStarting at $4.99 each in HD/UHDArmageddonThe A-TeamCon AirDie HardEnemy of the StateFight ClubGone in 60 SecondsSpeedKingsman: The Secret ServiceMan on FireMr. & Mrs. SmithPearl HarborReal SteelRed SparrowTombstonePrincess CollectionMay 19-25Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHDAladdin (1992)The Beauty and the Beast (1991)BraveCinderella (1950)The Little MermaidMoanaPocahontasThe Princess and the FrogSleeping BeautySnow White and the Seven DwarfsTangledKey words here is "just" & "starting"