Disney's Flash Sale of Select Films on Digital HD/ 4K for April & May
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Disney's Flash Sale of Select Films on Digital HD/ 4K for April & May
Spotted this on blu-ray.com from cbr.com (cbr = Comic Book Resources)
Disney Offering Select Films on Digital HD and 4K for $5 Through May.
During the months of April and May, Walt Disney Studios is making a number of films available digitally in HD and 4K for just $4.99.
Disney's official press release:
WALT DISNEY STUDIOS OFFERS FLASH SALE FOR AUDIENCES TO ENJOY THE FILMS THEY LOVE AT HOME
Special Themed Collections Available on Digital in April and May
BURBANK, Calif. (April 15, 2020) The Walt Disney Studios announced today that movie lovers will be able to purchase a selection of their favorite films on digital at a special price in the U.S.
Disney will offer select films starting at $4.99 for a limited time on digital platforms in the U.S. Organized into thematic collections, new films will become available each week throughout April and May and include something for everyone.
Feel Good Movies
April 14-20
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Greatest Showman
Napoleon Dynamite
The Devil Wears Prada
Theres Something About Mary
Never Been Kissed
Pretty Woman
The Proposal (2009)
The Sound of Music
Under the Tuscan Sun
27 Dresses
Little Miss Sunshine
The Joy Luck Club
An Affair to Remember
Beaches
Earth Day with Disneynature
April 21-27
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
African Cats
Bears
Born In China
Chimpanzee
Earth
Expedition China
Ghost of the Mountains
Monkey Kingdom
Oceans
Wings of Life
Family Fun Flicks
April 21-27
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Ferdinand
Alvin and the Chipmunks
The Book of Life
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Night at the Museum
Ice Age
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Peanuts Movie
Mr. Poppers Penguins
Thumbelina
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Robots
Marley & Me
Dr. Seuss Horton Hears a Who!
Epic
May The 4th
April 28-May 4
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
Game Changers
May 5-11
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Battle of the Sexes
Bend It Like Beckham
Goal! The Dream Begins
Dodgeball
Stick It
Eddie the Eagle
Rookie of the Year
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
Free Solo
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Whip It
Just Wright
Drumline
Fever Pitch
Ford v Ferrari
Remember the Titans
Invincible
Glory Road
The Mighty Ducks
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
McFarland USA
Miracle (2004)
The Rookie
The Greatest Game Ever Played
May 12-18
Action Movies
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Armageddon
The A-Team
Con Air
Die Hard
Enemy of the State
Fight Club
Gone in 60 Seconds
Speed
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Man on Fire
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Pearl Harbor
Real Steel
Red Sparrow
Tombstone
Princess Collection
May 19-25
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Aladdin (1992)
The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Brave
Cinderella (1950)
The Little Mermaid
Moana
Pocahontas
The Princess and the Frog
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
https://www.cbr.com/disney-digital-h...ies-5-dollars/
Key words here is "just" & "starting"
Disney Offering Select Films on Digital HD and 4K for $5 Through May.
During the months of April and May, Walt Disney Studios is making a number of films available digitally in HD and 4K for just $4.99.
Disney's official press release:
WALT DISNEY STUDIOS OFFERS FLASH SALE FOR AUDIENCES TO ENJOY THE FILMS THEY LOVE AT HOME
Special Themed Collections Available on Digital in April and May
BURBANK, Calif. (April 15, 2020) The Walt Disney Studios announced today that movie lovers will be able to purchase a selection of their favorite films on digital at a special price in the U.S.
Disney will offer select films starting at $4.99 for a limited time on digital platforms in the U.S. Organized into thematic collections, new films will become available each week throughout April and May and include something for everyone.
Feel Good Movies
April 14-20
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Greatest Showman
Napoleon Dynamite
The Devil Wears Prada
Theres Something About Mary
Never Been Kissed
Pretty Woman
The Proposal (2009)
The Sound of Music
Under the Tuscan Sun
27 Dresses
Little Miss Sunshine
The Joy Luck Club
An Affair to Remember
Beaches
Earth Day with Disneynature
April 21-27
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
African Cats
Bears
Born In China
Chimpanzee
Earth
Expedition China
Ghost of the Mountains
Monkey Kingdom
Oceans
Wings of Life
Family Fun Flicks
April 21-27
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Ferdinand
Alvin and the Chipmunks
The Book of Life
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Night at the Museum
Ice Age
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Peanuts Movie
Mr. Poppers Penguins
Thumbelina
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Robots
Marley & Me
Dr. Seuss Horton Hears a Who!
Epic
May The 4th
April 28-May 4
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
Game Changers
May 5-11
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD:
Battle of the Sexes
Bend It Like Beckham
Goal! The Dream Begins
Dodgeball
Stick It
Eddie the Eagle
Rookie of the Year
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
Free Solo
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Whip It
Just Wright
Drumline
Fever Pitch
Ford v Ferrari
Remember the Titans
Invincible
Glory Road
The Mighty Ducks
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
McFarland USA
Miracle (2004)
The Rookie
The Greatest Game Ever Played
May 12-18
Action Movies
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Armageddon
The A-Team
Con Air
Die Hard
Enemy of the State
Fight Club
Gone in 60 Seconds
Speed
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Man on Fire
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Pearl Harbor
Real Steel
Red Sparrow
Tombstone
Princess Collection
May 19-25
Starting at $4.99 each in HD/UHD
Aladdin (1992)
The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Brave
Cinderella (1950)
The Little Mermaid
Moana
Pocahontas
The Princess and the Frog
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
https://www.cbr.com/disney-digital-h...ies-5-dollars/
Key words here is "just" & "starting"
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Disney's Flash Sale of Select Films on Digital HD/ 4K for April & May
AH noticed the feel good sale on Vudu. Def going to get several of these. Finally a sale on Con Air and Armageddon
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Disney's Flash Sale of Select Films on Digital HD/ 4K for April & May
Still weird to me to see all those Fox films branded as Disney. But Ill get stuff like Pretty Woman, Con Air, and Ford vs Ferrari if the prices are $4.99 or close to it.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Disney's Flash Sale of Select Films on Digital HD/ 4K for April & May
I'm going to guess those May the 4th SW films will be $9.99 for the UHD.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Disney's Flash Sale of Select Films on Digital HD/ 4K for April & May
I’ll probably go for the Star Wars films I don’t have digitally.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off