MAXGO -- Cinemax app -- to become web only. All app support dropped

   
MAXGO -- Cinemax app -- to become web only. All app support dropped

https://help.hbogo.com/hc/en-us/articles/216986377

Which devices is MAX GO available on?

MAX GO is available on Android and iOS devices, as well as on computers at MAXGO.com.

Note Starting April 30, 2020, the MAX GO app will no longer be available on iOS devices or Android phones or tablets.



I know very few people here have a revolving subscription to Cinemax. But I looked last night on my iPad and they alerted me that after April 30th, the IPad app along with other mobile apps will no longer be supported.

It sucks. But, I am not really that surprised. HBO has never really taken MAXGo seriously and has never bother created a TV app on Roku or Apple TV. It was basically the forgotten bastard child. I think with HBO Max launching next month, they probably just want to shut it down and not devote any more money or resources to maintain it anymore.

