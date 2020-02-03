AT&T TV Streaming Service/Uverse & DirecTV replacement
AT&T TV Streaming Service/Uverse & DirecTV replacement
AT&T appears to be moving full steam ahead with their streaming services to get prices more in line with YouTube.TV, Hulu Live and Sling. This will also be replacing Uverse and DirecTV as their primary TV product moving forward and runs off a dedicated Android device:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/02/att-...v-u-verse.html
Apparently this is different from AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), channels: https://www.att.com/channels/att-tv/
Their solution to the RSN problem is the same as it used to be - a $8.49 upcharge on top of the actual price as a tax/fee.
Last edited by RichC2; 03-02-20 at 09:31 AM.
Re: AT&T TV Streaming service/Uverse & DirecTV replacement
No thanks! 24 month commitment, locked to AT&T's hardware... As a replacement for DirecTV maybe but competing with YouTube TV/Hulu/Sling... it's DOA.
Re: AT&T TV Streaming Service/Uverse & DirecTV replacement
Agreed. The only aspect that's semi-appealing is that as a Fiber customer I'd get it for $40 and it has free HBO Max, but contracts that long are played out. But, they do also have every channel available ... at a cost.
