AT&T TV Streaming Service/Uverse & DirecTV replacement

AT&T appears to be moving full steam ahead with their streaming services to get prices more in line with YouTube.TV, Hulu Live and Sling. This will also be replacing Uverse and DirecTV as their primary TV product moving forward and runs off a dedicated Android device:Apparently this is different from AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), channels: https://www.att.com/channels/att-tv/ Their solution to the RSN problem is the same as it used to be - a $8.49 upcharge on top of the actual price as a tax/fee.