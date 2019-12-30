Do you care about older catalog content for your streaming services?

Question.



When subscribing to a streaming service, do you care about older catalog content like older movies and older TV shows? Or are you one of those who have no time to watch old stuff or think it's a waste of time with so much new stuff coming out every month? I've seen some people here mention that they have no time to watch their old movies and only look for new stuff.



Disney + has hundreds of hours of Disney back catalog movies, shows, specials and such. But, I see online that some people only cared about The Mandalorian and are cancelling because they have no time to watch anything else or don't think they will utilize it enough.



HBO Max will also have hundreds of hours of back catalog movies and shows as well. Same goes with Peacock.



Netflix as you all know has a massive back catalog of older movies and shows.



DC Universe has a limited back catalog of older DC cartoons, shows and comics. I know most here who have it really only cared about Titans and Doom Patrol.



So, do you care about a good back catalog for the streaming services currently out in the market? Or is it a big fat no and you only care about new content and once you're done watching it, you move on to something else with new content. Do you just subscribe for only a limited period of time to get what you want out of it and then cancel and move on to the next service?



As for me, yes I like having it. I like re-visiting something that I may not have on disc and made a good impression on me when I saw it previously. I also like finding an old gem that I may not have seen. Like Chopping Mall, which I mentioned in the Shudder thread. I'm not insistent on only watching new stuff all the time. Yes, I know there's only so many hours in the day and dwelling on old content will put you many hours behind on new shows and movies that keep coming out. Hence, it's a 2-way street on what you hope to get out of it.