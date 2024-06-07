Target will stop accepting personal checks July 15
Target will stop accepting personal checks July 15
I know this probably doesn't affect many of the peeps here.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/targe...PR_YumjoHj3Lt9
Re: Target will stop accepting personal checks July 15
I only write checks for certain bills. I haven't seen someone write a check in a retail store in a long time.
Re: Target will stop accepting personal checks July 15
I hadnt used checks in years, but recently they added a $2.50 fee when paying my rent online so I now bring a check over.
