Old 07-06-24, 10:17 AM
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 40,202
Received 1,316 Likes on 958 Posts
Target will stop accepting personal checks July 15
I know this probably doesn't affect many of the peeps here.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/targe...PR_YumjoHj3Lt9
Old 07-06-24, 03:47 PM
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,859
Received 462 Likes on 337 Posts
I only write checks for certain bills. I haven't seen someone write a check in a retail store in a long time.
Old 07-06-24, 04:00 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,541
Received 350 Likes on 264 Posts
I hadnt used checks in years, but recently they added a $2.50 fee when paying my rent online so I now bring a check over.
