The Complimentary Amazon Thread
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
The Complimentary Amazon Thread
If you clicked here to bitch about Amazon, you're in the wrong thread. Go here instead
I just want to be positive instead of so much negativity (especially by one curmudgeonly member). I said I should start this thread and I don't expect it to be as big as that other thread. But, somerimes, good things happen and it's the little things in life. I'll start:
Ordered a pair of dress pants and a smartwatch charger dock. They arrived two days ahead of schedule.
I just want to be positive instead of so much negativity (especially by one curmudgeonly member). I said I should start this thread and I don't expect it to be as big as that other thread. But, somerimes, good things happen and it's the little things in life. I'll start:
Ordered a pair of dress pants and a smartwatch charger dock. They arrived two days ahead of schedule.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off