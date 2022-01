The Complimentary Amazon Thread

If you clicked here to bitch about Amazon, you're in the wrong thread. Go here instead I just want to beinstead of so much negativity (especially by one curmudgeonly member). I said I should start this thread and I don't expect it to be as big as that other thread.. I'll start:Ordered a pair of dress pants and a smartwatch charger dock. They arrived two days ahead of schedule.