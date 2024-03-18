Target is unveiling a new membership program later this year
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Banned
Posts: 2,457
Received 83 Likes on 69 Posts
Target is unveiling a new membership program later this year
Target[/url] is adding a paid option to its loyalty program, offering free same-day delivery from the retailers subsidiary and its 100+ retail partners. The Target Circle 360 programs annual $99 fee will be only $49 (for the first year) for customers who sign up from April 7, when the program kicks off, through May 18, 2024.
The retailer will still offer its free-to-join Target Circle[/url] loyalty program
https://www.the-sun.com/money/103219...rship-program/
Target is relaunching its Target Circle loyalty program to include a new paid membership option.
Target unveiled a series of steps at its annual investors meeting Tuesday that aim to rejuvenate sales and traffic.
One includes Target Circle 360, a paid loyalty program that includes unlimited free same-day delivery in as little as an hour for orders over $35.
The membership will be available at a special promotional price of $49 per year from April 7 through May 18, when it will then reportedly cost $99 per year.
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/ta...ram-circle-360
Hardly shop at Target anymore and it was mostly online when they had the great media selection and B2G1f deals.
And their stupid 50-cent bag policy for in-store pick-ups that can not be removed as I always bring my bags and some shit does not need bags.
Then you have to let them know to remove it, truly I think it is a scam to get more money.
The retailer will still offer its free-to-join Target Circle[/url] loyalty program
https://www.the-sun.com/money/103219...rship-program/
Target is relaunching its Target Circle loyalty program to include a new paid membership option.
Target unveiled a series of steps at its annual investors meeting Tuesday that aim to rejuvenate sales and traffic.
One includes Target Circle 360, a paid loyalty program that includes unlimited free same-day delivery in as little as an hour for orders over $35.
The membership will be available at a special promotional price of $49 per year from April 7 through May 18, when it will then reportedly cost $99 per year.
https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/ta...ram-circle-360
Target has become obscenely expensive up there with Safeway and Whole Foods in price. They are probably losing customers to Wally and Amazon.
And their stupid 50-cent bag policy for in-store pick-ups that can not be removed as I always bring my bags and some shit does not need bags.
Then you have to let them know to remove it, truly I think it is a scam to get more money.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off