Target is unveiling a new membership program later this year

Target is relaunching its Target Circle loyalty program to include a new paid membership option.

Target unveiled a series of steps at its annual investors meeting Tuesday that aim to rejuvenate sales and traffic.

One includes Target Circle 360, a paid loyalty program that includes unlimited free same-day delivery in as little as an hour for orders over $35.

The membership will be available at a special promotional price of $49 per year from April 7 through May 18, when it will then reportedly cost $99 per year.

Quote: Target has become obscenely expensive up there with Safeway and Whole Foods in price. They are probably losing customers to Wally and Amazon.

50-cent bag policy for in-store pick-ups that can not be removed as I always bring my bags and some shit does not need bags.

Then you have to let them know to remove it, truly I think it is a scam to get more money.