Re: RIP 99 cents only stores  All 371 stores to close

Wow, for once I wasnt the only one who was pissed off by a companys stupidity. I stopped even going into their stores when they started having stuff that was more than 99 cents- and I TOTALLY GET that costs go up and they likely couldnt sell a lot of stuff for that price anymore, they even had some nicer items that couldnt possibly sell for 99 cents anywhere. But I kept telling them they needed to CHANGE THE NAME OF THEIR FUCKING STORE if their stuff wasnt just 99 cents anymore! On Facebook one of their replies was Well, we think its still a good deal so I said Change your name to Still a Good Deal then, the name 99 Cents Only is a LIE! If they couldnt see that, then good riddance. Got some good DVDs for 99 cents many years ago and even paid $1.49 for some TV season sets when they first started testing out higher prices, but I wasnt going to go along with their being able to price stuff at any level while keeping that name. Last time I went in was just a couple weeks ago as I was organizing my storage unit and needed soda, their store was closest so went in for one. Sodas had still been around 99 cents for a long time, but it was more than $2 this time. Left them a one-star review on Yelp just saying CHANGE THE NAME if they cant sell for 99 cents anymore! They used to even play announcements in the store saying Even if it says more than 99 cents, its STILL just 99 cents!