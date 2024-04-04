RIP 99 cents only stores All 371 stores to close
#1
Thread Starter
RIP 99 cents only stores All 371 stores to close
If youve never heard of this store, its only in 4 states. California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. They were in business since 1982.
Im sure those of you who live in other states have something equivalent.
#2
Re: RIP 99 cents only stores All 371 stores to close
DollarTree is well on their way to being Five DollarTree, so the scourge of inflation finally started killing off these dollar-based chains. Children in 10 years I imagine will marvel there were once entire retail stores where everything was a buck.
#3
Re: RIP 99 cents only stores All 371 stores to close
Wow, for once I wasnt the only one who was pissed off by a companys stupidity. I stopped even going into their stores when they started having stuff that was more than 99 cents- and I TOTALLY GET that costs go up and they likely couldnt sell a lot of stuff for that price anymore, they even had some nicer items that couldnt possibly sell for 99 cents anywhere. But I kept telling them they needed to CHANGE THE NAME OF THEIR FUCKING STORE if their stuff wasnt just 99 cents anymore! On Facebook one of their replies was Well, we think its still a good deal so I said Change your name to Still a Good Deal then, the name 99 Cents Only is a LIE! If they couldnt see that, then good riddance. Got some good DVDs for 99 cents many years ago and even paid $1.49 for some TV season sets when they first started testing out higher prices, but I wasnt going to go along with their being able to price stuff at any level while keeping that name. Last time I went in was just a couple weeks ago as I was organizing my storage unit and needed soda, their store was closest so went in for one. Sodas had still been around 99 cents for a long time, but it was more than $2 this time. Left them a one-star review on Yelp just saying CHANGE THE NAME if they cant sell for 99 cents anymore! They used to even play announcements in the store saying Even if it says more than 99 cents, its STILL just 99 cents!
#4
Re: RIP 99 cents only stores All 371 stores to close
If you haven't seen this, it's worth watching. Afterwards, you'll be unlikely to shed a tear for the loss of this chain.
