RIP 99 cents only stores  All 371 stores to close

   
Old 04-04-24, 11:19 PM
RIP 99 cents only stores  All 371 stores to close



If youve never heard of this store, its only in 4 states. California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. They were in business since 1982.

Im sure those of you who live in other states have something equivalent.
Old 04-04-24, 11:23 PM
Re: RIP 99 cents only stores  All 371 stores to close
DollarTree is well on their way to being Five DollarTree, so the scourge of inflation finally started killing off these dollar-based chains. Children in 10 years I imagine will marvel there were once entire retail stores where everything was a buck.
Old 04-04-24, 11:50 PM
Re: RIP 99 cents only stores  All 371 stores to close
Wow, for once I wasnt the only one who was pissed off by a companys stupidity. I stopped even going into their stores when they started having stuff that was more than 99 cents- and I TOTALLY GET that costs go up and they likely couldnt sell a lot of stuff for that price anymore, they even had some nicer items that couldnt possibly sell for 99 cents anywhere. But I kept telling them they needed to CHANGE THE NAME OF THEIR FUCKING STORE if their stuff wasnt just 99 cents anymore! On Facebook one of their replies was Well, we think its still a good deal so I said Change your name to Still a Good Deal then, the name 99 Cents Only is a LIE! If they couldnt see that, then good riddance. Got some good DVDs for 99 cents many years ago and even paid $1.49 for some TV season sets when they first started testing out higher prices, but I wasnt going to go along with their being able to price stuff at any level while keeping that name. Last time I went in was just a couple weeks ago as I was organizing my storage unit and needed soda, their store was closest so went in for one. Sodas had still been around 99 cents for a long time, but it was more than $2 this time. Left them a one-star review on Yelp just saying CHANGE THE NAME if they cant sell for 99 cents anymore! They used to even play announcements in the store saying Even if it says more than 99 cents, its STILL just 99 cents!
Old 04-05-24, 12:20 AM
Re: RIP 99 cents only stores  All 371 stores to close
If you haven't seen this, it's worth watching. Afterwards, you'll be unlikely to shed a tear for the loss of this chain.
