Redbox: Deathwatch

They have cash flow issues, and so have only been able to add 2 new major titles since Q1 2023: Barbie and Sound of Freedom .

and . Universal has sued Redbox for $17 million in owed licensing fees, claiming that Redbox has not paid them since summer 2022

Redbox is being sued by content creators who were not paid after the acquisition of distributor 1091 Pictures. They're also being sued by the investment bank that helped advise Redbox's acquisition in 2022 for unpaid fees.

Redbox removed their loyalty points system a couple months ago

Redbox has removed many box locations in lower performing areas or locations that presumably are more expensive to rent (Walmart?)

Redbox employees have not added movies or serviced any machines for the past 7 weeks.

Redbox is on the brink of going out of business. Recent developments:Redbox's parent company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (yes, the inspirational book series), painted a dire picture in their most recent SEC filling . Basically, they bought Redbox in summer 2022, saddled with $360 million in debt, based on the bet that rental levels would return to pre-pandemic levels as theatrical releases returned to normal. However, it was unable to obtain a secured working capital loan of $40 million when its primary lender denied approval. Without the working capital, it was unable to obtain new content, which caused a cash crunch, causing it to default on loans and contracts. "CSSE also owns Crackle, having acquired it from Sony Pictures.