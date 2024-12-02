DVD Talk Forum

Redbox: Deathwatch

Redbox: Deathwatch

   
Old 02-12-24, 11:08 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Sunny Hawaii
Posts: 8,033
Received 413 Likes on 282 Posts
Redbox: Deathwatch
Redbox is on the brink of going out of business. Recent developments:Redbox's parent company, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (yes, the inspirational book series), painted a dire picture in their most recent SEC filling. Basically, they bought Redbox in summer 2022, saddled with $360 million in debt, based on the bet that rental levels would return to pre-pandemic levels as theatrical releases returned to normal. However, it was unable to obtain a secured working capital loan of $40 million when its primary lender denied approval. Without the working capital, it was unable to obtain new content, which caused a cash crunch, causing it to default on loans and contracts. "Due to the on-going impact of the above factors on our current and future results of operations, cash flows and financial condition, there is substantial doubt as to the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern."

CSSE also owns Crackle, having acquired it from Sony Pictures.
Old 02-12-24, 11:14 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 9,588
Received 779 Likes on 572 Posts
Re: Redbox: Deathwatch
That explains why my local kiosks didn't have any new releases. Some didn't even have Barbie.
