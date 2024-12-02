Redbox: Deathwatch
Redbox: Deathwatch
Redbox is on the brink of going out of business. Recent developments:
CSSE also owns Crackle, having acquired it from Sony Pictures.
- They have cash flow issues, and so have only been able to add 2 new major titles since Q1 2023: Barbie and Sound of Freedom.
- Universal has sued Redbox for $17 million in owed licensing fees, claiming that Redbox has not paid them since summer 2022
- Redbox is being sued by content creators who were not paid after the acquisition of distributor 1091 Pictures. They're also being sued by the investment bank that helped advise Redbox's acquisition in 2022 for unpaid fees.
- Redbox removed their loyalty points system a couple months ago
- Redbox has removed many box locations in lower performing areas or locations that presumably are more expensive to rent (Walmart?)
- Redbox employees have not added movies or serviced any machines for the past 7 weeks.
That explains why my local kiosks didn't have any new releases. Some didn't even have Barbie.
