Toy Story Digital Code Gave Me Toy Story in HD Instead of 4K

   
Toy Story Digital Code Gave Me Toy Story in HD Instead of 4K
I bought a sealed copy of Toy Story on 4K UHD blu-ray and redeemed the digital code at moviesanywhere.com. Much to my surprise, they added a copy of the movie to my library in HD instead of 4K UHD. I've redeemed many 4K titles in the past, and they've always added 4K copies to my library. My account is linked to Disney Movie Insiders, and when I checked my point history Disney correctly gave me 200 points (the usual amount for a 4K blu-ray) for Toy Story, so I'm not sure how Movies Anywhere got it wrong. Has this happened to anyone else?
Re: Toy Story Digital Code Gave Me Toy Story in HD Instead of 4K
Just email Movies Anywhere and they should be able to fix it for you.

I had a problem where they gave me the theatrical cut of a movie instead of the extended cut. I emailed them about it, they responded back in a few days and they fixed it. It was super easy.
Re: Toy Story Digital Code Gave Me Toy Story in HD Instead of 4K
Originally Posted by DJariya
Just email Movies Anywhere and they should be able to fix it for you.

I had a problem where they gave me the theatrical cut of a movie instead of the extended cut. I emailed them about it, they responded back in a few days and they fixed it. It was super easy.
Thanks. That gives me hope. I was worried maybe this title was an exception or something odd like that.
