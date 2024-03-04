DVD Talk Forum

Amazon Fresh stores abandon cashier-less, walk out system

Amazon Fresh stores abandon cashier-less, walk out system

   
Amazon Fresh stores abandon cashier-less, walk out system



Apparently people complained about being charged for things they didn't buy.

And it was also expensive to maintain


For those who never shopped at these stores, you would check-in with your app and there are cameras all over the store, including the shelves. And the items you pick up and add to your shopping cart would be added to your account.

Once you walk out, it's billed to your Amazon account.


This short video when it launched explains how it worked.




There is an Amazon Fresh store near me and I don't visit it much. But, I did in one instance pick up a drink while I was shopping and was billed twice. I was already home when I realized it, so it was only a few bucks and not worth the hassle to make a stink of it. But, that happened when the store 1st opened.
