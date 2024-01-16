DVD Talk Forum

01-16-24, 05:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 6,127
Received 119 Likes on 93 Posts
Ebay Rips Off Sellers Worse Than I Thought
I sell a bit on ebay. They collect all funds & charge 17%. I accept that.

What I don't accept is they also collect sales tax for all 52 states, & I learned today they are charging me an extra 17% for the sales tax they collect.. Is that legal?
