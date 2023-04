RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023

Quote:

“After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year,” Sarandos wrote in a blog post on the company’s site. “Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.”



I think I cancelled my Netflix disc rental subscription probably almost 10 years ago. It was great for awhile before digital and streaming made seeing new movies more convenient. And it didn't help when they started throttling new releases.It was a good run.