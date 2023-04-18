RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023
RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023
After an incredible 25 year run, weve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year, Sarandos wrote in a blog post on the companys site. Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink thats going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.
I think I cancelled my Netflix disc rental subscription probably almost 10 years ago. It was great for awhile before digital and streaming made seeing new movies more convenient. And it didn't help when they started throttling new releases.
It was a good run.
I was wondering when it was going to happen. I still have it, but it looks like I should go ahead and cancel it.
I kept forgetting that this was still going, amazing to think it lasted this long.
My wife and I were terrible users, we'd get a disc and it would sometimes sit for weeks until we watched it and returned it. Once streaming hit we changed over right away (though I kept buying discs of course).
I wonder if they will have a massive blow out sale of all their used discs or if they will just throw them all in the trash?
