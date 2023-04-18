DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > Store Forum
Reload this Page >

RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Store Forum Share Your Shopping Experiences at Stores both Online and Off.

RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023

   
Old 04-18-23, 02:58 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,812
Received 2,509 Likes on 1,861 Posts
RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023



After an incredible 25 year run, weve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year, Sarandos wrote in a blog post on the companys site. Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink thats going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.

I think I cancelled my Netflix disc rental subscription probably almost 10 years ago. It was great for awhile before digital and streaming made seeing new movies more convenient. And it didn't help when they started throttling new releases.

It was a good run.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-18-23, 03:03 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 8,437
Received 516 Likes on 407 Posts
Re: RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023
I was wondering when it was going to happen. I still have it, but it looks like I should go ahead and cancel it.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-18-23, 03:06 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,434
Received 1,143 Likes on 855 Posts
Re: RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023
I kept forgetting that this was still going, amazing to think it lasted this long.

My wife and I were terrible users, we'd get a disc and it would sometimes sit for weeks until we watched it and returned it. Once streaming hit we changed over right away (though I kept buying discs of course).
milo bloom is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-18-23, 03:07 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 10,070
Received 246 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023
Back when they at least appeared to cater to real movie buffs.

Alan Smithee is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-18-23, 03:08 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,812
Received 2,509 Likes on 1,861 Posts
Re: RIP Netflix disc rental service 1998-2023
I wonder if they will have a massive blow out sale of all their used discs or if they will just throw them all in the trash?
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Store Forum

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.