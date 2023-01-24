Premier Protein Shake Winter Mint Chocolate Flavor Recall
Premier Protein Shake Winter Mint Chocolate Flavor Recall
Received a email from Amazon yesterday about the Premier Protein Shake Winter Mint Chocolate 11.5 oz 12 pack I ordered from them.
Dear Amazon Customer,
We have learned of a potential safety issue regarding certain product(s) that our records indicate you purchased through the Amazon.com website.
For more details on what you should do, please contact Premier Protein at https://www.premierprotein.com/contact-us .
Product:
Premier Protein Shake, Winter Mint Chocolate, 30g Protein, 1g Supar, 24 Vitamins & Minerals, Nutrients to Support Immune Health, 11.5 oz 12 Pack
If you made this purchase for someone else, please notify the recipient immediately and provide them with the information.
We regret any inconvenience this may cause you but trust you will understand that the safety and satisfaction of our customers is our highest priority.
I finally got a response back from Premier Protein.Thank you for contacting Premier Protein.
We appreciate your concern regarding our Winter Mint Chocolate shake.
On January 18, Premier Nutrition’s supplier, Niagara Bottling, LLC (Niagara), initiated a voluntary recall of 11.5 oz bottles of Winter Mint Chocolate protein shakes produced in their facility due to the potential for spoilage. The recall is limited only to one (1) specific lot code of Winter Mint Chocolate 11.5 oz bottles. We are working closely with any impacted retail customers to remove the affected product per FDA guidelines. The scope of the recall is relatively small. Only two pallets (approximately 288 cases) were impacted and mistakenly shipped by Niagara. Per FDA guidance, this is a class 2 recall. Class 2 recalls are handled at a wholesale/distributor/retailer level only given the low risk of consumer illness.
Only Winter Mint Chocolate 11.5 oz bottles with the lot code 2241TEM6 are affected. No other flavors or lot codes are affected. The product code can be found along the bottom of the bottle near the UPC code.
The two cases I purchased have lot code number 2234TEM6.
