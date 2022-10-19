Walmart+ is kind of a great deal (free $15 lyft voucher, no strings)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Walmart+ is kind of a great deal (free $15 lyft voucher, no strings)
I just signed up for the free 30 day subscription to Walmart+, because my car broke down and I couldn't get to the grocery store for food, and I didn't want to pay extra instacart fees to get something delivered. Turns out it's actually a pretty bangin deal.
- free Paramount+ membership (I didn't have this so, that's a def + for me)
- free delivery of groceries (this is actually super convenient )
- $15 free Lyft voucher (a 1 time thing, but it's free with the 30 day trial ... you might as well just sign up for your free $15!)
- free delivery for anything that "ships from walmart". A lot of this stuff is better priced than at amazon, as you pay the same price you'd pay at the store, not the amazon marked up price
- 10 cents off a gallon of gas at all Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations
- access to Sam's Club gas
- 6 months free spotify premium
- When you do shop in store, you can use the app to scan UPCs as you put them in your cart instead of all at the register
Last edited by joeblow69; 10-19-22 at 02:03 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off