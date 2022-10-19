Walmart+ is kind of a great deal (free $15 lyft voucher, no strings)

free Paramount+ membership (I didn't have this so, that's a def + for me)

free delivery of groceries (this is actually super convenient )

$15 free Lyft voucher (a 1 time thing, but it's free with the 30 day trial ... you might as well just sign up for your free $15!)

(a 1 time thing, but it's free with the 30 day trial ... you might as well just sign up for your free $15!) free delivery for anything that "ships from walmart". A lot of this stuff is better priced than at amazon, as you pay the same price you'd pay at the store, not the amazon marked up price

10 cents off a gallon of gas at all Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations

access to Sam's Club gas

6 months free spotify premium

When you do shop in store, you can use the app to scan UPCs as you put them in your cart instead of all at the register

I just signed up for the free 30 day subscription to Walmart+, because my car broke down and I couldn't get to the grocery store for food, and I didn't want to pay extra instacart fees to get something delivered. Turns out it's actually a pretty bangin deal.It's $13 a month, but I think only $98 a year, and it's really seeming like a better deal than amazon prime to me. I've only got 2 months left of Prime, going to try to ween myself off and see if Walmart is a decent enough replacement.