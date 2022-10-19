DVD Talk Forum

Walmart+ is kind of a great deal (free $15 lyft voucher, no strings)

10-19-22
Walmart+ is kind of a great deal (free $15 lyft voucher, no strings)
I just signed up for the free 30 day subscription to Walmart+, because my car broke down and I couldn't get to the grocery store for food, and I didn't want to pay extra instacart fees to get something delivered. Turns out it's actually a pretty bangin deal.
  • free Paramount+ membership (I didn't have this so, that's a def + for me)
  • free delivery of groceries (this is actually super convenient )
  • $15 free Lyft voucher (a 1 time thing, but it's free with the 30 day trial ... you might as well just sign up for your free $15!)
  • free delivery for anything that "ships from walmart". A lot of this stuff is better priced than at amazon, as you pay the same price you'd pay at the store, not the amazon marked up price
  • 10 cents off a gallon of gas at all Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations
  • access to Sam's Club gas
  • 6 months free spotify premium
  • When you do shop in store, you can use the app to scan UPCs as you put them in your cart instead of all at the register
It's $13 a month, but I think only $98 a year, and it's really seeming like a better deal than amazon prime to me. I've only got 2 months left of Prime, going to try to ween myself off and see if Walmart is a decent enough replacement.
