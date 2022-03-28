DVD Talk Forum

The Barnes & Noble membership: when is it worth it?

Store Forum

The Barnes & Noble membership: when is it worth it?

   
03-28-22, 09:41 AM
milo bloom
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 16,238
Received 787 Likes on 600 Posts
The Barnes & Noble membership: when is it worth it?
I've resisted this for years simply on the principle that I shouldn't have to pay a store to give me the occasional deal, and the fact that I didn't buy that much stuff from there.

But, in recent times, I'm finding that I'm buying stuff from there a smidge more often than I used to.
So, it's $25 a year, and you get discounts on stuff, so to make it worth do I just need to buy enough stuff that I save at least $26 a year? How hard is that for anybody else that does have a membership? One thing to keep in mind is that I rarely find anything to buy during the Criterion sales anymore.
03-28-22, 10:10 AM
John Galt
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Galt's Gulch
Posts: 3,491
Received 233 Likes on 166 Posts
Re: The Barnes & Noble membership: when is it worth it?
Not as familiar with the details as I used to be, but I believe the criterion sales are ineligible for the membership discount these days.
