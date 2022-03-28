The Barnes & Noble membership: when is it worth it?

I've resisted this for years simply on the principle that I shouldn't have to pay a store to give me the occasional deal, and the fact that I didn't buy that much stuff from there.



But, in recent times, I'm finding that I'm buying stuff from there a smidge more often than I used to.

So, it's $25 a year, and you get discounts on stuff, so to make it worth do I just need to buy enough stuff that I save at least $26 a year? How hard is that for anybody else that does have a membership? One thing to keep in mind is that I rarely find anything to buy during the Criterion sales anymore.