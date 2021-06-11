DVD Talk Forum

Sources for Canadian BD releases in the US?

   
Old 11-06-21, 04:08 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 8
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Sources for Canadian BD releases in the US?
Amazon.ca no longer ships movies to the US, and I'm pissed. All I want is the standard case release of El Camino and nobody has it. I even looked up my email from like 10 years ago to find another site that used to stock a lot of Canadian titles (iNetVideo) to no avail. DiabolikDVD and ImportCDs come up empty too. Bad enough I used to get stuff from Japan faster than Canada. Somebody usually lists Canadian releases on amazon.com at some point, but not this one.
